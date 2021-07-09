The main news of the day in Miami and South Florida – .

Today is Friday, July 9 and these are the main news of the day:

1.- Paraguayan Foreign Minister Euclides Acevedo confirmed that three of his compatriots died in the Surfside building were recovered and identified. They are Sophía López Moreira, sister of the first lady Silvana López Moreira, her husband Luis Pettengill and one of their children. They were accompanied by their nanny, Leidy Luna, 23, who remains missing.

2.- Residents of the Crestview Towers building in North Miami Beach were given 15 minutes to collect their belongings while the city decides the future of the building, evacuated due to structural problems. Meanwhile, residents of the building at 5050 NW 7th Street in Miami received a notification that if they don’t submit permits by July 19, they could demolish it.

3.- In a stable but critical condition, the first lady of Haiti, Martine Moïse, continues in the Jackson Memorial Hospital, who was admitted to the emergency room after the assault that killed her husband, the president, Jovenel Moïse. For the assassination, the Haitian authorities detained 26 former Colombian soldiers and two residents of South Florida, of Haitian origin.

4.- Today is the deadline to ask for help in Miami-Dade for the late rent payment due to covid-19. Miami and Hialeah residents, who have their own programs, and must have a signed contract, do not qualify. Help can be requested on this page or with printed forms. Assistance covers up to one year of rental.

5.- Relatives of the victims of the collapse of the surfside building paid tribute to their loved ones in the mural near the rubble. As a firefighter chanted ‘Amazing Grace’, relatives of the victims hugged, cried and prayed. Firefighters, rescuers and friends of the victims also gathered there.