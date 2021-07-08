The main news of the day in Miami and South Florida – .

Today is Thursday, July 8 and these are the main news of the day:

1.- The first lady of Haiti, Martine Moïse, who was injured in the assault that killed her husband, President Jovenel Moïse, is admitted to the Jackson Memorial Hospital but her health status has not been made known. Meanwhile, the Haitian police killed four of the assassination suspects and captured two others.

2.- In Surfside, a minute of silence was observed by the victims of the collapse of the building in the Champlain Towers. It was also a tribute to the family members and the rescuers who for 14 days searched for life among the rubble. That moving moment also marked a transition as it was the end of the search and rescue phase and the beginning of the corpse recovery phase.

3.- Lawsuits begin to pile up in Surfside and yesterday was the first hearing for the tragedy. According to the judge, there would be about $ 48 million available in insurance. The value of the land is estimated between $ 100 and $ 130 million. For now, it is known that the investigation will end in the hands of a grand jury.

4.- From Havana, 51 relatives of the 22 Cubans who were shipwrecked near Key West spoke exclusively with Telemundo on Monday, during the passage of tropical storm Elsa. Among them were the young Marlin Leliebre Riesco and her partner Yoel David. A total of 13 people were rescued, but seven men and two women are missing.

5.- The actors Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson are expecting their first baby, according to some sources. Apparently, the actress is in the last months of pregnancy and has wanted to carry her pregnancy very discreetly, so she has taken refuge in her residence in the Hamptons, in New York.