The main news of the day in Miami and South Florida – .

Today is Wednesday, July 7 and these are the main news of the day:

1.- The first funerals were held for some of the victims of the tragedy in Surfside. Family and friends fired the Guara family, who died in the crash, as well as Hilda Noriega, 92. Three other victims were also identified: Nancy Levin, 76, Jay Kleiman, 52, and Francis Fernández, 67.

2.- Organizations such as Support Surfside, The Shul and Bal Harbor have collected more than $ 1 million for the victims of Surfside. Initially each family received $ 500, but Support Surfside Foundation is giving $ 2,500 for each family and up to $ 5,000 for large families.

3.- The Mayor of Surfside expressed his concern for the safety of the Champlain Towers North building, built in 1982, one year after the tower collapsed. And although a structural engineer said the building is safe, the mayor expressed doubts. Residents were given the option of staying in alternative housing and some accepted the offer.

4.- The collapse of the condominium will be under investigation for months and possibly years to come. So the researchers ask the community for help with whatever information they can provide. If you know about or saw anything about this catastrophe, you can call, even anonymously, the Miami-Dade Crime Stop Line or (305) 428-4417.

5.- As the search for the missing in Surfside continues, it is clear that no victim will be forgotten. In the last hours, fresh flowers were delivered to the memorial wall near the site of the collapse. The community remains vigilant during search and rescue efforts.