Global CO2 emissions fall because of the pandemic, but a fleeting effect has little impact on global warming.

Pandemic leads to sharp drop in global CO2 emissions

Global CO2 emissions from fossil fuels are expected to fall by about 7% in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, but even this sharp drop – the biggest since World War II – will have little effect on global warming, scientists said in this report. Tuesday (5/19).

By early April, global emissions had dropped 17% compared to the same period last year, says a study published in the scientific bulletin Nature Climate Change.

Four regions – China, the United States, the European Union and India – accounted for two-thirds of the decline in the first four months of 2020, the equivalent of just over 1 billion tons of CO2.

“The confinements led to a drastic change in energy use and CO2 emissions,” said the researcher in charge of the study, Corinne Le Quéré, from the University of East Anglia. “But these extreme declines are likely to be temporary, as they do not reflect structural changes in the economic, transportation or energy systems.”

If the world economy returns to pre-pandemic levels in mid-June – which is unlikely – CO2 emissions in 2020 are expected to fall by just 4%, Le Quéré’s team calculated. If the restrictions in force in several countries continue until the end of the year, the decline will be about 7%.

Le Quéré added that making changes more lasting depends on “economic stimulus initiatives that help meet climate targets, especially with regard to mobility, which was responsible for half the reduction in emissions during confinement”.

The fall seen during the pandemic “will have little influence on the continued accumulation of CO2 in the atmosphere,” said scientist Richard Betts, head of climate impact research at the Met Office’s Hadley Center for Climate Change in the United Kingdom.

In order to prevent the average temperature of the planet from rising more than 1.5º C by 2100, as the Paris Agreement intends, it would be necessary for emissions to fall 7.6% every year, over the current decade.

