World approaches 6 million cases

Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

World has more than 5.8 million cases and more than 360 thousand deaths

Brazil has 438,238 cases and 26,417 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health

China does not register new cases for the second time since the beginning of the pandemic

05:40 – China does not register new cases for the second time since the beginning of the pandemic

China did not register new cases of coronavirus infection on Thursday (28/05), according to information released by the Chinese National Health Commission. There are also no suspected cases under investigation. It is the second time that the country has not detected new contagions since the pandemic began. The first was five days ago, although there were suspicious cases at the time.

On Wednesday, the Chinese health authority had reported two new infections, both from people who had returned from abroad. In addition, the authorities reported that, until midnight this Friday (local time, 1 pm Thursday in Brasilia), three patients were discharged, and the number of infections considered active is 70, of which four patients are in serious condition.

The total number of deaths due to covid-19 in China is 4,634, among the 82,995 infected people officially diagnosed.

UN calls for debt relief for developing or middle-income countries

South Korea again imposes restrictions after increase in the number of cases

Inequality raises lethality of covid-19 in slums, reveals study

Europe exceeds 175 thousand dead

São Paulo has record of new cases of covid-19

