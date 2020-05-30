China may have vaccine by the end of the year. Scientists question relaxation in São Paulo. Mayor of Manaus calls for international intervention against Bolsonaro. Tower of Pisa reopens its doors to the public. Summary of this Saturday (05/30):

World has more than 5.9 million cases and more than 365 thousand deaths

Brazil is the second most affected country, with 465,166 cases, 27,878 deaths and 189,476 people recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University

China may have vaccine against new coronavirus by the end of the year

Scientists question relaxation in São Paulo

Merkel rejects Trump invitation to G7 summit

Mayor of Manaus calls for international intervention against Bolsonaro

Russia is close to 400 thousand infected

EU urges Trump to reconsider U.S. withdrawal from WHO

Tower of Pisa reopens doors to the public

The updates are in Brasília time:

12:08 – China may have vaccine against new coronavirus by the end of the year

A vaccine against the new Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus may be ready to be used by the end of the year or early 2021, said the Chinese supervisory body Sasac.

More than 2,000 people received vaccines in tests conducted by the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products and the Beijing Institute of Biological Products. Both are linked to the state pharmaceutical group Sinopharm, whose management is supervised by Sasac.

Vaccines from the two institutes entered phase 2 clinical trials.

12:01 – Scientists question relaxation in São Paulo

The plan presented by the governor of São Paulo, João Dória, to relax social isolation in the state contradicts data from the state government itself, said groups of Brazilian researchers.

According to the research groups Portal Covid and Ação Covid-19, which bring together professors from several universities, contrary to what the governor said at the presentation of the plan, this Wednesday, the infection curve is not under control in São Paulo. Dória himself had made this clear the previous week, when he stated that there was a risk of lockdown in the city.

“With the number of cases still on the rise, without a clear testing policy, with the spread of contagion, from the big cities to the interior, and with an alarming number of bed occupations, the premature reduction of social isolation can sow the chaos in the health system “, says Professor Domingos Alves, from the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Ribeirão Preto and a member of the Covid-19 Brazil group. “The three-month isolation effort would be completely wasted, leading to an unnecessary loss of life.”

“The preliminary choice of municipalities to recommend the opening of trade, including the opening of shopping centers, was made without taking into account the emergency and the severity of the epidemic in these municipalities”, says José Paulo Guedes, a researcher at UFABC and a member of the group Covid-19 action. The researchers warn that there is a dangerous precedent for early opening: in Blumenau, after the reopening of commerce and shopping centers on April 13, the number of new infections has more than doubled.

11:54 – Merkel rejects Trump’s invitation to G7 summit

German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel rejected the invitation of U.S. President Donald Trump to attend the G7 summit in Washington, USA, in late June, due to the covid-19 pandemic.

“Currently, given the general situation of the pandemic, she cannot confirm her personal presence, that is, a trip to Washington,” the Federal Chancellery said on Saturday (05/30). Merkel will stay in Germany to follow the evolution of the pandemic, added the German federal government.

Full news

11:30 – Mayor of Manaus calls for international intervention against Bolsonaro

The mayor of Manaus, Arthur Virgílio, on Friday sent a representation to the International Court of Justice (the main judicial body of the UN) and other international organizations, asking for intervention against President Jair Bolsonaro in the face of his stance in the pandemic of covid- 19.

Virgílio also addressed the same document to the UN and the Organization of American States (OAS), asking for the intervention of these entities, especially in favor of the health and survival of the indigenous peoples of Brazil, the second country most affected by the coronavirus.

Virgílio cites Bolsonaro as indirectly responsible for the “decimation of Brazilians in general and, especially of indigenous communities, which have about 10,000 years of history”.

11:01 – Russia is close to 400,000 infected

Russia is close to reaching 400,000 infected with covid-19, with a daily increase of about 9,000 cases since last week, and the record of 181 deaths in the last 24 hours, officials announced on Saturday.

According to the released data, the number of infections in the last 24 hours was 396,575 in 83 Russian regions, after the emergence of 8,952 new cases, in which 3,747 are asymptomatic.

The number of active cases has remained stable since May 25, when it peaked at 230,996. Currently, according to the data, it is around 224 thousand.

10:45 – EU urges Trump to reconsider US withdrawal from WHO

The European Union (EU) urged the United States to back down on the decision to leave the World Health Organization (WHO) to avoid a “weakening of international results” in combating covid-19 and announced additional funds.

“In the face of this global threat, the time has come to strengthen cooperation and find common solutions. Actions that weaken international results must be avoided and, in this context, we urge the United States to reconsider its announced decision,” said the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and EU High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, in a joint statement.

10:28 – Tower of Pisa reopens doors to the public

The Tower of Pisa, the most famous belfry in the world due to the slope and one of the most visited and associated monuments to tourism in Italy, reopened on Saturday, after almost three months closed due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The emblematic monument in the Tuscan region reopened at 10 am and will close at 6:30 pm and can only be visited under security measures to avoid contagion.

Only 15 people are allowed at a time, all with a device that ensures the safety distance of one meter between visitors. If the distance is not respected, the equipment touches, vibrates and lights up.

The first two visitors to the reopening were a father and his 10-year-old daughter from Pisa. There are still no tourists, and movement between regions in Italy is not allowed.

Summary of this Friday (05/29):

World has more than 5.8 million cases and more than 363 thousand deaths

Brazil has 27,878 deaths, 465,166 cases and 189,476 people recovered, according to the Ministry of Health

China does not register new cases for the second time since the start of the pandemic

Russia has 232 deaths in 24 hours and breaks daily record

Renault will lay off 15,000 employees worldwide

After growth in cases, South Korea again restricts school activities

Austria will relax mandatory mask use

USA breaks ties with the World Health Organization

