The main European stock exchanges rise around 0.5% after the opening

Madrid, Apr 8 (EFE) .- The main European stock markets rose around 0.5% after the opening after Wall Street achieved small gains when it was confirmed that the Federal Reserve – the US central bank – will wait to withdraw monetary stimulus until the economic recovery is consolidated, according to market data.

At 9.15 am, the rise of 0.58% in Paris stood out, while London advanced 0.51%; Milan 0.5%; Frankfurt 0.46%; the Euro Stoxx 50 index 0.45%; Madrid 0.32% and Zurich 0.07%.

The Federal Reserve minutes showed investors that they still have time to enjoy lax monetary policy and Wall Street remained in the zone of all-time highs and the Dow Jones Industrialists Index gained 0.05% and the S&P 500 the 0.15%, while the Nasdaq fell 0.07%.

In Asia, Hong Kong rose close to 1.5%, while Shanghai rose close to 0.1% and Tokyo lost 0.07%.

Stock exchanges took advantage of the improvement in futures on the US indices, which were up 0.4% at this time.

The price of a barrel of Brent oil lost about 0.4% and changed to 62.9 dollars.

The euro exchange rate was around 1.19 dollars with a rise of 0.15% (at this time it stood at 1,189 units).

The interest on the long-term German debt was at -0.328 dollars.

