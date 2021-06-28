The main doubts about the emergence of digital currencies must be addressed: Williams of the Fed

Jun 28 (.) – Several important questions need to be addressed as payments technology advances and more central banks and other entities consider issuing digital currencies, Federal Reserve Bank of New York Chairman John Williams said on Monday.

For example, as new digital currencies are introduced, lawmakers must decide how the new technology will be regulated and how digital currencies will work alongside physical cash, Williams said during a panel hosted by the Bank for International Settlements.

The official was responding to a presentation by former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, who urged central banks to consider digital currencies.

(Report by Jonnelle Marte, Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)