2020 is shaping up to be a year in which cyber attacks will increase. Cybercriminals are expected to employ more professional techniques. New ransomware attacks, phishing, vulnerabilities in the cloud environment or apps as a source of scams, are some of the main threats.

Last year in Spain there was a 200% increase in cybersecurity incidents. In fact, according to a recent BitDefender study, Spanish organizations that are victims of cyber attacks exceed the world average. Another Google analysis highlights that, so far this year, three out of every four companies in Spain have suffered a cyber attack. As highlighted by Qualiteasy, importer of Faronics Inc. solutions in Spain, the situation will not improve in 2020 and new, more sophisticated and professionalized forms of attack will be created.

According to the study published by Google on the current panorama of cybersecurity in Spain, the average cost of a cyber attack on an SME amounts to 35,000 euros. And it is that, another analysis details that the situation of computer threat will worsen in 2020. This is estimated by more than 90% of organizations. As highlighted by Qualiteasy, this implies that companies are considering an increase in the item of technological security. In fact, it is estimated that 84% of Spanish companies will increase spending on cybersecurity in the next three years, according to the “Cyber ​​Ready Barometer” study.

What will be the main threats in 2020?

Qualiteasy, importer of Faronics Inc. solutions in Spain, highlights as one of the main threats the creation of new ransomware techniques. Among these new techniques are, as maintained by IEBS (Innovation & Entrepreneurship Business School), remote attacks, encryption and renaming of files. In addition, the theft of credentials and information leaks from the cloud will continue. Similarly, in 2020 there will be an increase in phishing attacks, not only through email, but also via mobile, SMS or social networks. On the other hand, apps will be reinforced as a source of possible scams to users.

Despite all these global threats at the cybersecurity level, Qualiteasy warns that there is a lack of real awareness of Spanish companies. In fact, almost 3 million medium and small companies in Spain are little or not protected against hackers. “The essential thing is to be well informed of the dangers that exist and, on the other hand, of the solutions, in order to make a determination and act” highlights Eusebi Graners, president of Qualiteasy. From the technological Faronics Inc., layered security is considered one of the most effective solutions. Threats are blocked phase by phase and layer by layer. Its software is made up of a set of specialized layers capable of blocking growing threats, as well as keeping up with new ones.

.