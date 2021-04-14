The main aide to Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Count Peel, left office



The henchman Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are retiring.

Photo: ISABEL INFANTES / AFP via Getty Images

The British monarch has put aside the pain over the loss of her husband, who passed away last Friday, April 9, at the age of 99, to preside this Tuesday the retirement ceremony of the former Lord Chamberlain, William Peel.

The Earl Peel has resigned from his role as the royal family’s most senior aide, a position he had held for 14 years, and returned the staff and insignia of his position to the queen at the ceremony held in the windsor castle.

The commitment was recorded in the daily circular that includes the events attended by the sovereign with the following statement: Earl Peel has had an audience with the Queen today, has handed over his staff and insignia of office as Lord Chamberlain and the insignia of Chancellor of the Royal Victorian Order and has retired by resigning his appointment as Lord Chamberlain, when His Majesty he has invested him with the Royal Victorian Chain ”.

As part of your responsibilities prior to retirement, the Earl Peel had overseen the funeral arrangements for the duke of edinburgh before giving way to his successor, Andrew Parker, one week before the death of Felipe.

The British monarchy is currently mourning for two weeks for the loss of the queen’s consort, but it has been confirmed that family members “will continue to make commitments appropriate to the circumstances.” Princess anne, the only daughter of Isabel II and from prince philip, has also returned to work attending the Spring Conference of Royal College of Emergency Medicine in her role as patron of the organization through a videoconference.

Keep reading:

Enrique Guzmán furious and with the wrong mask on he ran to the press from his house

They broadcast audio of Alejandra Guzmán apparently drunk and saying: “I think people need to hear the truth”

Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick, has a 19-year-old girlfriend and mother-in-law says “He’s an old man”

Chiquinquirá Delgado showed her attributes from above and below with a translucent dress