After a journey in which it was quite certain that the email client would end up dying, it seems that Newton Mail ends with good news. The application has become the property of two developers, who have announced in an article published on Medium that they will maintain what they believe to be “one of the best applications ever developed”.

It all started in summer 2018, when the original developers of Newton Mail they announced that the service would be closed in a few weeks for not having correctly calculated the profitability of the long-term application and not having had enough income. It was bad news for all its users, who were relatively few but very loyal.

Two fans of the application become its owners

Like a phoenix, Newton rises again, and deservedly so! Yes, you read that right.💫 Newton will continue to serve users and supercharge your email at less than the price of a cup of coffee.🚀☕ Read more about details & surprises here: https://t.co/dGofxSPAAi – Newton (@newtonmailapp) May 11, 2020

However, in February 2019 Newton reappeared with a new subscription plan that it happened to cost half the original. At the time, no one knew what had happened or who was behind this gesture, but now we know that this has been the result of the work of developers Maitrik Kataria and Justin Mitchell.

As MacRumors has reflected, those two developers have taken advantage of the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic to acquire ownership of Newton Mail and keep it alive. They already warn that they are not a large company or have external investors, but that between the two they plan to apply some changes. These include fixing some stability errors, improving technical support, complying with the GDPR and adding new features as a dark theme.

If you’ve been a longtime Newton loyal subscriber, there is more good news: you may receive a promotion to enjoy three months of free use. If you were a subscriber and unsubscribed, you may receive an email tempting you to make the change again with a 20% discount applicable to the fee. You can test the client in macOS for free from its official website.

