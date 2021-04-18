The magnifying glass | Opinion of María Guijarro

“What a mess with the vaccines.” “What a mess, huh?” “What confusion!” “And which one are they going to give me?” “I want the …”. Lately is what we hear. Or better. It is what they want us to see and hear. And what if we see and hear it. At all hours. And in any format.

It is true that some formats give more of themselves than others for information, overinformation or misinformation, it depends.

The media that “inform” are those that dedicate their hours of television or radio or their pages on paper or digital to prepare verified information, objective and with expert people, “real experts”. Data and opinions of people who know what they are talking about. That they are specialists in the matter at hand: a brutal pandemic. That from studies and professional experience they know about pandemics, viruses or vaccines, but not those who think as if they were in the bar. It is dangerous and irresponsible in a sanitary moment in which we are.

And it is more. The audience, the readers, we need expert people that they know how to communicate to the majority of the population that we are strangers to science and to a pandemic like the one that hits us. Although, everything has to be said, it also seems that there is part of the public that has studied Medicine and a couple of Masters in Epidemiology and Immunology in the last three months. Anyway.

The point is that there are some media that must or decide to “fill in” so many hours with this subject so unknown to the majority of the population that it is materially impossible the people who participate in the gatherings commenting for hours and hours are able to have so much data, so many headlines. The magnifying glass, the macrolupa that is used is useless. A changing pandemic needs your time, your scientific discussion, and information cannot show us at the same speed and with the same intensity how rigorous this topic requires. At that moment it becomes either overinformation or misinformation.

My proposal: to lift the magnifying glass, the macro magnification of these issues. Measure the information, give the objective data. And with the required transparency, do not use people who do not know the issues in depth. A disservice to this society still scared and very fatigued by a crisis hopefully see the light.