The magnificent television audience in Spain of the final of Roland Garros 2021

Tennis shows at every big event that it is a very media sport for which there is a notable fan base in Spain. Despite not being from the game in the grand final of Roland Garros 2021, the local idol, Rafael Nadal, there was a remarkable follow-up of the duel between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas, being the retransmission in Eurosport the most watched of the day as far as pay channels are concerned. With a 2.5% share and an average of 268,000 viewers, the enormous potential of this sport as a television product is revealed, as indicated by Formula TV.