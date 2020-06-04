Past returns do not ensure future returns. A truth like a temple in financial slang that comes to the fore when we talk about the best of exercise within the Continuous Market. Values ​​that have far surpassed a highly penalized market in this kind of roller coaster in which equities – and not only it – have become in this 2020 due to the pandemic.

Although if all that glitters is not exactly gold, Some of the best behaviors in the Continuum in this troubled stock market exercise if they can be converted to silver at least.

Let’s go with three examples, the first is Hard Felguera. As we always indicate only for robust stock hearts, for investors with a strong risk appetite. Overcoming that the truth is that our premium indicators do cthey put their stock market in a very favorable position right now.

So far this year the value has increased by 79% but it seems to have a journey ahead. Now as best value in the Continuous Market in its own right. Improvement of your total score, up to 8 out of 10, with bullish margin and with the only but negative amplitude range.

The second is Solaria. Accumulates a 45% rise in its stock market in 2020. And according to the premium indicator of Ei, despite its slight reduction in the score that remains at 7.5 out of 10 it continues being a clear indication of purchase recommendation.

With volume in both cases negative and part in the range of amplitude, it maintains the consideration of investors about to touch 10 euros per share, the market recommendation is to overweight or buy.

And the third is Pescanova. The deep-frozen food company is the red lantern of the magnificent seven although mshows an annual advance of no less than 22%. Although it has lost some momentum in our premium indicator, He has lowered his score from 8 to 6 over 10, the truth is that he continues to aim positive.

In consolidation mode, the long trend is bullish, although it is losing its price in the medium term. Also the slow total momentum is negative as is the long-term volume. But if we look at the graph of our indicator (in red) it is still well above the value (in blue), which indicates a clear potential in its stock market.

