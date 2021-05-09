The Magnificent Ms. Marvel Comic Review 12

We once again have the Ms Marvel collection in our hands, after an absence of several months, to leave us our heroine in the crosshairs of the CUNA strike force and being the image of “The Kamala Law”. Note that this staple follows the Outcast arc, which has been distributed between this and other collections of youth superheroes such as Miles Morales: Spiderman.

This number relates (Eye, can contain some spoiler, so if you have not read this clip yet, we advise you to skip this part) Kamala’s situation after her recovery, she feels overwhelmed because her family and friends have a bad image of her alter ego Ms Marvel without forgetting that she is the picture of a law against teenage superheroes, which is very shocking to her as she continues to act as a superhero while being chased by CRADLE and in particular by Dum Dum Dugan, who has sworn to capture her at all costs. On this occasion, Kamala will help a teenage superhero named Amulet to take down a Ghul, a monster that plagues central New Jersey.

On general lines, we are in front of a filler staple inside the “proscribed” arch where we are going to see the dynamics between teenage superheroes, very different from the usual heroes like Captain America and the Avengers, where they deal with issues of perhaps greater magnitude but showing that it does not matter to be a veteran or adolescent hero if what you want is to do good. Very interesting the dialogues from Kamala’s parents on Ms Marvel, very close to what we might see at a normal family breakfast.

In section characters, highlights the protagonist and her main persecutor: Dum Dum Dugan. Ms Marvel gives off a very deep feeling of sadness, because she does not agree with what is happening around her, being the image of the law against adolescent superheroes, some friends have her aside, she wants to continue inspiring others fighting against evil with the freedom that he had in the past and continue to continue his life with his friends forever. On the other side of the scale we have Dugan, which is a pencil copy of its cinematic counterpart (it is a captain america companion In his first film) relentless, ready to do anything to hunt down Ms. Marvel, in this issue he will take a radical turn in his way of seeing the law he defends (we are not going into spoilers) giving it great strength and providing a paternal tone to the villain.

In charge of script, Saladin Ahmed makes an exhibition of how to treat teenagers, he understands them perfectly, establishing typical situations among them and dressing them with superhero themes. The treatment with the villain is very good, because you can see him as a villain but you can really empathize with him and not see him as such but as a law enforcement officer who wants to fulfill his objective. For a young audience it can feel identified, even for those of us who are parents, we can see situations that we have already experienced and catch ourselves in the same way.

In charge of the pencils we have Minkyu Jung, both in pencil and inked, providing a slight cartoon tone, remembering Bruce Timm in his time in Batman, Justice League, etc. Very attractive for the animation lover, as a great level of expression and capable of bringing a lot of dynamism to the heroes, with great movements and postures.

It is the first time that I read Ms Marvel and the truth is that it has attracted me a lot, the ability to mix the everyday life with superheroes, even though I am not one of her target audience, the screenwriter Saladin Ahmed I love how he gets along with these teenagers and drawing, as a lover of animation, has seemed beautiful to me, a visual delight that is enjoyed and you hooks up until the end.

