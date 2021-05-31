The magnet’s “challenge”: TikTok’s new conspiracy theory about COVID-19 vaccines

No: COVID-19 vaccines do not have microchips or heavy metals.

It became a trend. People from different parts of the world demonstrating how their arms had the magnetic force to attract coins and magnets after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine: TikTok has been flooded with similar videos, with the premise that, after having been given the injection, they had an electrical tracer in their bloodstream.

COVID-19 vaccines do not contain tracers

Photo: Matthias Bein / picture alliance via Getty Images

There is no scientific evidence to support the fact that COVID-19 vaccines have trackers to monitor people’s activity. On the contrary, thinking something similar could be equivalent to ensuring that they are made from the corpses of aborted fetuses. In addition to being false, it supports a conspiracy narrative with scarce verifiable resources.

In mid-May, the trend peaked on TikTok. Among the most famous videos is that of a old lady with a piece of metal stuck to her arm, as a supposed proof of the conspiracy theory. However, very soon you see how the piece comes off if the person who is “checking” the effect does not print enough force.

This type of material was not only popular on TikTok. On the contrary, fake news also spread across WhatsApp channels, Telegram channels and Christian-inspired Facebook groups. All the clips share the fact that they were created at home, of minimum duration and obey the same theme: support that injections against the virus implant tracers in vaccinated people.

Inoculate half truths

Photo: Getty Images

“Let all those doctors know that this garbage really emits some type of electromagnetic radiation because it is detectable with appliances,” says a character who identifies himself as Doctor Marcelo Martínez, geneticist and representative of the group Doctors for Truth Argentina.

Aside from the fact that his credentials are of dubious provenance, nothing he claims is true. The COVID-19 vaccines are the main barrier so that people can protect themselves from the virus that has kept the world unemployed for more than a year.

The real problem lies in the inoculation not of vaccines, but of half-truths that enter the media as dogmatic principles. In addition to being presented in formats accessible to the masses, the message tends to be gimmicky and baseless, such as spoken by a messianic leader who possesses all the truth.

Social media has that power when we give it to it. The most effective way to counter this deceptive torrent of information is corroborate the data with reliable sources, that have an accurate and reliable scientific support. For the moment, none of them have pointed out that Bill Gates or Vladimir Putin intend to introduce trackers into the body of people through COVID-19 vaccines.

