What do you consider to be the legacy of The Magicians?

I believe that our legacy is to bring magic to everyone, no matter what their religion, race, sexuality or belief. We want to be able to bring the show to as many people as possible and really enjoy it.

If you were a magician or a superhero, which power would you choose, today, with everything that is happening in the world?

I would choose the power to heal and heal every type of person who has any kind of illness. I wish I had the power to count on biological and psychological cures to help all those true heroes who work to heal people and who risk their lives to save others. If I could choose a power it would be to heal everyone with this virus. In the world there is a lot of suffering, a lot of pain and I would like to end that.

What is the biggest challenge of representing a character in a fantasy show?

When talking about fantasy we deal with figures like dragons or other creatures that do not exist, so we have to appeal to the imagination most of the time. The idea is to do a good job, so that everything shown is as real as possible.

December 16, 2015. It was the date the first episode of The Magicians aired by Syfy.

How would you describe your character in this final season? Are you satisfied with what has been achieved with the series?

I think Penny’s character in this final season has more experience and control, yet she still faces awkward situations. But thanks to all the pressure that others put on him, he will be able to show great potential.

Regarding the second question, yes I am satisfied with what the show has done, because we have managed to bring it to many people and, in truth, I think we have managed to convey what was sought from the beginning.

What are the challenges for Penny this season?

In reality there are many challenges, but the main one will have to do with his personality. In the new chapters we will see what the story behind Penny is, why she is like this, and we will know the reasons for her way of being, the reasons for the plot, so she will have a lot of weight on her shoulders.

How has Penny’s perception of magic changed throughout the show?

Actually I think that for Penny magic has always had the same way of being seen. I don’t know if he’s always been so excited about magic, but I think none of the characters have managed to reach a high level of excitement for it. I think that beyond passion, for him and for others, magic becomes another problem to solve.

This season of The Magicians comes at this time, in particular, when people are at home looking for entertainment. How do you think the show can help in this problem?

One of the most difficult things is that many people try to overcome the situation, but sometimes they cannot, and then they look for television to feel better, and that is when we put ourselves at their service. So I am very happy to be able to entertain people and connect with them. It’s a wonderful thing to be a part of, and if I can get people to feel connected to the show and forget reality for a moment, I’m satisfied.

