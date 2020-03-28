Arguably luck was on his side. The ilusionist Gastón Quieto, ex-brother-in-law of Luisana Lopilato, had been working on the Zaandam ship since November. On March 1, when the coronavirus had not yet been declared a pandemic, he approached him in Buenos Aires for a tour that had the final destination of the port of San Antonio, in Chile, on the 20th. But he decided to get off on the 14th in Punta Sands, to avoid crowding people on their return. He was saved.

After the borders of various countries were closed and many ports rejected it, the cruise ship is today stranded in front of the Panama canal, waiting for an authorization to cross to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States, in the hope of being able to disembark there on March 30. Among his passengers, there were already four dead by COVID-19, there are two that tested positive and there are already 138 people with flu-like symptoms.

“The Zaandam is the ship that this season was in South America. I work there doing my shows in a theater for 800 peopleSometimes I stay four weeks and other times three. Then I get off one, when there is a change of passengers, ”Quieto begins counting in exclusive dialogue with Teleshow.

As the illusionist explained, everyone was going to get off in San Antonio, Chile, because it is the closest port to Santiago. “I was the only person who got off in Punta Arenas, because I already know what happens with the transfers when all the people go down in the same place. I’ve lost planes because of that, because I also always carry a lot of luggage for the shows. And a week later, supposedly, he had to board another ship. I also had to be with my children, who had exams. So I asked for authorization to get off there and I paid the fare to Buenos Aires, so as to later ask for a refund. But I did not want to be in the mess that arises when they all go down together, ”he said.

It was fate. The next day, Chile’s borders were closed and the ship began its pilgrimage. “They returned to Ushuaia, where they were not allowed to go down, they spoke to Uruguay that they were going to open the port to give them food, but they did not, so halfway back they turned to Buenos Aires, which did not open either. In Santiago, recently, they were given food on the 21st. From there they went to Peru, which did not open to them either, and now they are stranded in Panama, where it is very likely that they will not be allowed to pass the channel“Said Quieto.

In this situation, the illusionist cannot help thinking that today he could be among that group of crew members who fear for their lives. “If I hadn’t gotten off earlier, I’d be stranded with them now. I speak to many friends who are still on the ship. No one can get out of his cabin and there is complete panic. Because the one who gets sick has everything to lose, since there they do not have the elements to care for a patient with coronavirus. There are no respirators! The situation is terrible. “

How were the days before your landing? “What was happening inside the ship was quite strange, because we were following the news about the virus, which had already declared a pandemic. But people were not very concerned. It was like nothing was happening“Quieto explained.

And then he detailed: “On the boats there are always people with viruses, a lot of flu. And, all people who get fever are automatically isolated for 48 hours so that they are not in contact with anyone and do not spread. In fact, the people who work there, when we have a minimal symptom, separate us. But there are always cases. So Until I got off everything was normal. Maybe there was a little more alarm and more hygiene measures. In fact, the buffets were suspended, so people could no longer serve food alone and had to order it from the waiters. They also controlled the temperature and made us use gel alcohol. But there was no one with coronavirus“

I still suspect that someone caught the virus at some of the stops, since at the time of boarding there were temperature controls. “In fact, some Europeans who were feverish were not directly let up. And neither to some musicians who came from Spain and comedians from England, who were going to join the entertainment group, “said the illusionist.

“For me and for those who work on the ship, the theme was that some went down in Montevideo, in Buenos Aires, in Santiago and in the Falkland Islands, and someone got it there or ate some food that the virus had, and it spread like that. That is what everyone thinks and what I think too. Because when I was there, no one else was infected. And none of those who had come from abroad had their temperature taken, ”he said.

Today, Quieto is finishing his preventive quarantine at his home, along with the two children he had with an ex-partner who now resides in Dubai. But he prefers not to expose the boys, who live with him but with whom he tries to have as little contact as possible.