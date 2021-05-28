The Magician and his best act: Puerto Rican Javier Báez starred in the play of the year in the Major Leagues



The Puerto Rican enchanted everyone with his magic.

Photo: Justin K. Aller / Getty Images

Javier Baez, running the bases, made the play of the year in MLB. The Puerto Rican misled all his rivals and allowed one of his teammates to score a run in the Chicago Cubs’ victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates (5-3).

With two outs and a man at second, “El Mago” grounded out to third base. The play would be out 99% of the time, but Baez decided to put first base to the test: stopped his run and went back home little by little.

Will Craig was distracted by an unusual chase, Well, the story could end by touching the base. This gave the runner who started second time to go to the plate with nothing to lose. Remember that there were already two outs on the board. When Craig realized it was too late the runner reached home safely.

Then Báez resumed his career to first base, and a mistake not only allowed him to reach safely, but also to reach second pad. Seeing is believing.

Javier Baez.

The magician.

Báez: “Let’s say I improvised”

Javier Baez He said he improvised on the play that made him trending once again. “I’m pretty good at making rivals out, and not letting them make me out.He commented.

For such an incredible play to happen, two factors must come together, the ingenuity, the ability and the personality to fight in a play that anyone would give for Báez’s loss, and the defensive inability of the Pirates players, who were enchanted by a an attitude as unusual as it is admirable.

Let’s look at the action again, this time from another angle. To remember.