The magical universe of Harry Potter opens new headquarters in New York – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between lines

Choosing a magic wand, buying a robe for the new year at Hogwarts, admiring the golden snitch or having a butterbeer – Harry Potter ‘fans’ can almost forget they are in New York when visiting the new universe ‘headquarters’ magic that opens its doors there this Thursday.

The largest Harry Potter shop in the world allows you to immerse yourself in the saga of the famous wizard and in his world of “fantastic beasts” just by going through the portal, where a huge figure of the phoenix Fawkes welcomes the visitor with its reddish wings spread over a room full of ‘merchandising’.

According to one of its managers, Karl Durrant, vice president and general director of retail experiences at Warner Bros, explains to Efe, the two-story mega-space located next to the Flatiron building has divided its 1,800 square meters into areas that even hide “treasures” taken from the movies.

“In the store you will find twelve authentic accessories from the films: the original wands of Harry, Hermione, Ron and Dumbledore, the golden ‘snitch’ is here, the golden egg …”, explains Durrant, who adds that if they are “collected” all and the QR codes they include are “scanned”, there may be surprises.

Around a spiral staircase guarded by a majestic “griffin”, multiple possibilities open up: there is a station to choose the wand (or let her choose, in the style of Ollivander’s); stationery and clothing items from Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff houses; and a toy store for the little ones.

The sweet corner of Honeydukes, presided over by a huge chocolate frog and where the shelves populate the famous dragees of impossible flavors from Bertie Bott’s or the candy flies that Harry Potter and his friends enjoyed with anticipation on the express to Hogwarts.

One of the stars of the store is the “Butterbeer Bar”, a bar where you can enjoy the typical butterbeer of the magical world, either in a fresh and sparkling jug, in an ice-cream or bottled format; and the “Casa de MinaLima”, with illustrations from the graphic studio that created the aesthetics of the books and films.

Beyond the products for sale, the space offers an experience adapted to the digital age, since it invites you to go through a map in search of “enchanted keys” that must be entered in the “Harry Potter Fanclub” application to unlock data , videos and details that delight his devotees.

Source: However