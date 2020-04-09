Believe it or not, there was a time when Morocco felt absolute fervor for tennis. Around the second half of the 1990s and the early 2000s, a small North African nation (the continent with the least tennis tradition) had three swords established in the noble positions of the ATP classification. Younes El Aynaoui, Hicham Arazi and Karim Alami They gave strength to Morocco, they were the stars of a sport that was beginning to move the masses and the main claims of the ATP tournament that was held there.

At that time it was played in White House, these last years in Marrakesh. What did not change was the patriotism of the fans, eager to see their stars try to win the title. The best known is probably Younes El Aynaoui, a charismatic guy with a balanced game that came to occupy the top-15 of the world ranking. Winner of 5 ATP titles, the best player in the African country earned his place based on 18 years on the circuit, coinciding the year of his debut with that of the Moroccan tournament on the circuit (both began in 1990). Casablanca, in fact, served Younes as a launch pad, as he admits in a chat with ATP:

“I always enjoyed playing in Casablanca. One of the best memories I have was when I was 400 or 500 in the world and they gave me an invitation to play there. I beat Thomas muster on one of the outer tracks. There is nothing better than playing at home, it was always a special week for me. “One of El Aynaoui’s first great victories occurred in 1992; however, the Moroccan did not achieve his best results until the beginning of the decade of the 2000, nearing thirty, like many other tennis players, he needed to reach mental maturity for his tennis to finally take off, something he explains taking the example of the first final he lost at home.

“In the 1993 final I lost to Guillermo Pérez Roldán. I was very nervous and that is something that has always happened to me; I can say it now, suffered a lot in the big games, in the finals. But I made a big jump towards the end of my career. It took me a long time to organize myself, surround myself with the right people: a physical trainer, a physio and my family who traveled with me. Those years were a reward for everything he had struggled since he was 16 or 17 years old. “It was in 1999 when Younes got his first professional title in Amsterdam, but people will probably remember him for another episode in his long career.

This occurred in 2003, with an El Aynaoui with a certain background in the elite. Then he reached the quarterfinals of Australian Open, his best Grand Slam result, and in front of him was a young man Andy Roddick. That duel ended up becoming the game with the fifth longest set in tennis history (until it was surpassed by Isner-Mahut). It was epic, one of those nighttime thrillers in Melbourne that both hooked. A duel of power to power in which, however, the coin gave Younes a cross. Roddick took the cat to the water by 21-19 and did not allow El Aynaoui to reach their first Grand Slam semifinals. Of course, a year earlier the Moroccan had removed one of his spiked nails: win at home. After defeating Guillermo Cañas in the final, with more than 7,000 spectators in the stands, the tennis player from Rabat was the second prophet in his land.

Because yes, El Aynaoui (who finished his career decorated with the Gold medal, maximum honor for a Moroccan, delivered by King Mohamed VI) was not the only place that delighted its public. Years before, a small left-handed man of exquisite technique had already won the title in Casablanca. Hicham Arazi was world number 56 when he left the championship at home for the first time. The 1997 final, against Franco Squillari, still houses a special place in the heart of what is now the director of the tournament. “It was a magical week, incredible. There were many people outside the stadium waiting to enter, there was no space. When I won the game with a winning right, I sent a kiss to heaven. I was 23 years old, it was the beginning of my career, but I I was relieved, because the most difficult thing is being able to close a game, just when there is more pressure. ”

That victory was not only a turning point in Hicham’s career; also in the support that people began to give to tennis. Consolidated hobby for sports in a nation passionate about their own. “When I won that game, people went crazy. They recognized me on the street, that night I ended up partying with my friends. I had mixed feelings, because I was known, but they thought I was not good enough to win the title. That title It changed everything and since then the support of the Moroccans has not ceased. Until today, in fact, in memory of Younes, Karim (Alami) and myself. They still remember him. “

Arazi never again conquered an ATP title, but he did have time to make history, becoming the first and only Moroccan to achieve a end of a Masters. He lost to Gustavo Kuerten (Monte-Carlo 2001), but that was a week that the talented left-hander will never forget. Now, Hachim helps his people from the position of director of the only ATP tournament played in Africa. “Being tournament director is great. When you play you don’t realize the work of the tournament director and his team. Tennis is an individual sport, where you need to have a selfish mindset. A tennis player must enjoy time, because he flies by and you’re lucky to travel around the world. When I retired, I started thinking about how lucky I had been. That week in Casablanca was magical. “

Our two protagonists, along with Karim Alami (who could not conquer the title at home, but did reach the final in 1994), simultaneously reached the top-30 ATP. It was a magical time of Moroccan tennis that clings to it, in a desert moment when it comes to big stars. Even so, the memory of those three musketeers will always be in the memory.

