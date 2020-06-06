The city of Las Vegas, one of the most famous tourist destinations in the world, recovered part of its magic on Thursday with the reopening of several hotels, casinos and restaurants and became official with a show of the Bellagio water sources, after more than two months of closings due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The MGM Resorts properties on the famous Las Vegas Strip, including the Bellagio Hotel, reopened this June 6 to receive residents and tourists, despite restrictions and security protocols.

Hotels and casinos that opened on the Strip after 78 days of closure include the Bellagio, MGM Grand, Wynn, Encore, New York New York, Cosmopolitan, Flamingo, Caesars Palace, Treasure Island, Venetian, Palazzo, Strat, Circus Circus, Sahara and the High Roller.

After several months, hotels and casinos in Las Vegas reopen their doors.

And it is that after several months of the total closure of the Las Vegas Strip and the city center, several properties received everyone after taking various measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and a plan that they presented to the state authorities.

The closure of casinos caused more than 90% reduction in traffic at Las Vegas McCarran airport, but after the opening announcement the number of visitors is expected to increase in the coming weeks.

The closure of all non-essential businesses ordered by Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak caused the Las Vegas Strip to completely change its “essential”: it went from having hundreds of pedestrians and cars, to being practically empty and with some pedestrians or people on bicycles.

Each casino is taking hygiene, sanitation and biosecurity measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Las Vegas, in addition to changing certain policies to comply with the regulations established by the authorities to maintain distance between the public.

The area of

Las Vegas was severely affected because tourism stopped entirely,

in addition to other businesses, which left thousands of people without jobs.