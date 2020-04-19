Many wonder what this preventive isolation would have been to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 without TikTok, an app for creating and sharing short videos, that has 800 million users in the world and that allows anyone to become a tiktoker in 15 seconds, singing, dancing, doing challenges, slow-motion effects (slow motion) or synchronizing the lips with a novel dialogue or improvising with the original voice.

For celebrities during confinement, away from the lights of the cameras, it is the window that allows them to continue showing themselves and for ordinary people, a fresh air in the midst of an avalanche of news and not very encouraging figures about the virus.

For the singer from Cali, Greeicy Rendón, TikTok is an ally for everyone: “I think that people expect these days, difficult for everyone, for us artists to accompany them. I’ve never been the most TikTok fan but you end up being it, having fun and creating videos with love for people. I record and mount them, I don’t have any tiktok saved that they don’t know about. It is my way of telling them that I am with them to share. Although some people see these applications as silly, it is something that brings us closer during this quarantine. ”

TikTok, the addictive app that reached the billion downloads that Mindshare and Instagram achieved in 8 years in 3 years, has a popularity that is because it offers the authenticity that Instagram does not provide where the image matters and all seem to lead perfect lives. Here it is not relevant if you are on vacation in Acapulco, TikTok can be done from the living room of the house, the kitchen or the patio and with the most informal look.

Even grandmother sweeping and interpreting a funny dialogue can become a tiktoker and get the desired hearts or likes. It seems that the organic and natural gains followers.

Without exaggeration and literally even the dog can be on TikTok. JiffPom, a Pomeranian is one of the figures of the app, with videos that have up to two million visits and already holds two Guinness World Records for its speed on only two of its four legs. He is also a creature that blinks to conquer likes, he is a gourmet and a canine fashionista who wears fashionable outfits and catches more followers in his appearances with celebrities, as in the music video for the Katy Perry song ‘Dark Horse’

Just as it happened with Covid in the world, China was the first to acquire in 2014 the predecessor project of this app, Musical.ly, an application about short selfie videos with sound filters, immediately received by the United States.

And in 2016, the Chinese company ByteDance rises to the trend of videoselfies with sound and they launch their own application: Douyin, which means “shake the music”, because originally they were sharing small music clips, but they added actor voices, movie scenes and other effects that enhanced it.

In 2017 Douyin had more than 200M users spread across Asia, Europe and North America. In China, Douyin and TikTok coexist, but the second is only accessible in a foreign language due to the censorship policy imposed by the Communist Party. To consolidate its triumph, the mother company buys Musical.ly for a billion dollars and TikTok is born.

This is the only app on the list of the most downloaded that does not belong to the giants Facebook and Google. And the second most downloaded in the App Store (Apple) and Google Play (Android). Since 2018 it has surpassed Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and YouTube, being more popular than Spotify and Gmail. It emerged as a digital native teen app, led by 17-year-old American singer Loren Gray and 17-year-old Indian influencer Riyaz Afreen.

Today, he has ‘grown-ups already’ followers such as Jennifer Lopez, Natti Natasha and J Balvin.

In the confinement it has become a form of family integration, with quizzes that are done in pairs or in groups to see how well they are known, montages in which dialogues of well-known novels are interpreted. Singers make their songs fashionable and the media reaches young audiences. In February, the WHO joined the app to combat false news, and even politicians have been tempted, such as the Spanish Podemos party with more than 63,000 followers and the Italian politician Matteo Salvini with more than 200,000.

In 2019 the boom came to Colombia and it was adopted by national artists and models. According to Nicolás Moud, tiktoker, “it is about being spontaneous, creating light and not so deep content. Age does not matter”. This app is also used for educational purposes. Jairo García, master in digital marketing and professor of advertising and communication at the universities of Bogotá Cun and Ecci, has had the “elprofecontiktok” account since February and more than 154,000 followers. With the slogan “learning can be fun”, TELL stories from your classes in videos that have had 4 million views.

Chinese shadows

According to the consultancy Sensor Tower, 90% of people with the app visit TikTok more than once a day, until completing an average of 52 minutes, which is equivalent to 1 billion videos viewed every 24 hours. This is due to its easy access. It is not required to be registered to view the content of public accounts, which, in turn, worries psychologists and cybersecurity experts, in terms of the danger it represents, especially for minors. Several users have reported cyber bullying and racist abuse. And the US Federal Trade Commission imposed a fine of US $ 5.7 million on the Chinese company for “illegally capturing personal information from minors.”

For Verónica Cure Montaña, a psychologist from the Universidad de los Andes, Master in Education and Cognitive Psychology, this app “is an effective communication tool for advertising and marketing strategies for companies due to the ease of uploading content, editing it yourself and allowing the creativity”.

However, it has its qualms when the users are adolescents and children, “the videos are publicly exposed and the handling of information may be inadequate. I recommend to parents of young people under 18 that they be aware of the content that their children publish, it is not always age-appropriate and is seen by strangers who access their social networks, photos and videos, after seeing publication in the app ”, he warns.

Being popular with children and teenagers, it can expose them to sexual predators, as happened with Denver, 8, sexually harassed on his mobile phone through the app. At Colegio Santo Tomás de Aquino, in Venezuela, boys were challenged in the app to pass a bag over a child, go down to their feet and pull, to produce a fall with the garment, causing injuries to the spine and damage irreversible brain.

Last December the US Army. He prohibited his soldiers from having a TikTok account, because their use could pose a threat to national security. Senators Tom Cotton and Chuck Summer asked intelligence services to evaluate the app’s activity, “which could be forced to cooperate with party-controlled intelligence operations.” TikTok has had vetoes in India, Indonesia and Bangladesh and in 2019 it eliminated several accounts that advertised ISIS, and suspended – indefinitely – that of Feroza Aziz, 17-year-old Afghan-American, by publishing a video (disguised as a makeup tutorial) , in which he warned of internment camps for Muslim Uighurs in Xinjiang.

Gifts for likes

In TikTok a feed (content flow that you can scroll through) shows the user content based on their location, interests, likes and searches by hashtag. Navigation is similar to Instagram, with vertical full-screen videos, messaging, search engine, hashtags and sound filters.

Advertising is the foundation of the business. In the Diamond Program, users get TikTok coins for real money using any payment method. These are exchanged for virtual gifts that are given to other users as a reward for uploading content they like. The gift becomes a diamond that is exchanged, if desired, for money. You must have $ 100 worth of diamonds and you can only earn $ 1,000 a week. TikTok has competition in Colombia: Facebook launched Lasso, with videos of up to 26 seconds, and Snapchat incorporated features from the Chinese app. This year Byte was born: 6-second humorous videos.

Famous tiktokers

Charli d ’amelio. The fifteen-year-old dancer took the crown from Loren Gray, in 9 months she surpassed it by 2.3 million fans. Follower: 448.6 million loren Gray. 17-year-old singer. He had a Snapchat show: Glow Up. He has been producing music since 2017. He released: ‘Can’t Do It’.

Followers: 42.2 million.

Zach king. Digital magician and video star from the USA. It caused a sensation with a video in which he transforms into an astronaut and gravita. Followers: 41.2 million.

Baby ariel. Ariel Rebecca Martin, actress of Zombies 2, of Israeli, Panamanian, Cucana and Spanish descent. At age 14 he released a video on Musical.ly, Followers: 32.2 million.

Jiffpom. This Pomeranian captures likes with funny gestures and his skateboard riding skills. You just need to sing, but you don’t need it because it appears in famous music videos.

Followers: 20.9 million.

.