The magic of copper triumphs in the home

Copper sweeps everything in current decoration trends, thanks to its charming shine, elegance and, above all, its warmth.

For many years we could only find the copper in kitchen utensils, but its charming pink tones managed to win back interior designers and today you will find it in a endless objects and furniture for the whole house.

One of the key virtues of this durable material is its great versatility and integration with almost all styles, it gets along wonderfully with boho and ethnic, as well as modern and vintage.

Undoubtedly, the stars of this season are the Hanging lamps made of copper, which with its sophisticated airs fill our living rooms, bedrooms and, of course, the kitchen with elegance and glamor.

Although the floor and table lamps they are not left behind, bringing that magic touch to every corner of the house.

The combination of copper with neutral colors, earth and pastels, which are super in trend, it is simply great, providing an unmatched warmth. But in turn, when paired with white, black or gray makes your brilliance take center stage.

Look how beautiful these furniture made entirely of copper, coffee tables, stools and even beanbags.

If you dare, you can incorporate it into the walls for a luxurious effect.

Its reddish color creates an ideal contrast with the natural green of your plants, for that reason the vases and pots They are a success when it comes to joining this trend.

Another very easy way to integrate this material into your decoration is with trays, baskets and organizers. They will help us maintain order and transport their warm glow even in the busiest environments.

A perfect complement for living rooms are the classics copper tea or coffee sets, a unique detail to accompany your coffee table.

Finally, do not miss the opportunity to include the copper in your bathroomIt will certainly fill you with a lot of personality.

Join this trend and let the magic of copper flood your home.