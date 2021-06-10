The magic of BMW Motorrad has a name: TELELEVER

Over the years, all of us who have been entering the world of motorcycles have had that moment in which we have been looking at a BMW R1200GS thinking, “What a strange hairpin, right?”. And that’s the moment when some comments from bikers start to come to our mind talking about the joy it is to drive a motorcycle with this suspension system, and we begin to understand.

So that’s why, today I want to spend my time writing about this marvel of engineering, I know that many of you will already know it, but you have to give pleasure to those who don’t 🙂

Back in 1993, BMW was looking for the solution to find the perfect balance between comfort and sportiness. The problem that BMW wanted to eradicate was the fork sag when braking on the R1100GS. And they hit the nail on the head with this system. To those who have tried a BMW motorcycle with Telelever, I will not discover America with this article, because they are already clear about how this suspension reacts and knows, that It is a suspension that hardly sinks the nose of the motorcycle, no matter how hard and abrupt you brake. The behavior of the bike is incredibly comfortable and also, that comfort does not penalize sportiness at all.

What’s more, in my opinion motorcycles with Telelever are very easy to drive at high rates. Many people say that the main problem with this system is that it does not transmit any information to the biker who drives it, and therefore, opinions are heard to the detriment of this system since some prefer to put the information transmitted by a conventional fork before comfort of the Telelever. For my part, I have a less harsh point of view with this system. I think it does convey information, but it does so much more subtly than a conventional suspension system, and therefore you have to get used to the minimalist ads it broadcasts. Now, we have to be clear about what each thing is for. The models on which this type of suspension system has been and is mounted (or similar like the Duolever, which I will dare to talk about later) They are models of Tourism and Trail (saving some exception). This type of touring or adventure motorcycle is true that they are capable of dizzying rhythms linking curves, but They are designed to be able to keep a good pace (not to go fast) for kilometers and kilometers on roads of dubious condition. The Telelever has well proven that it can turn a dire road into a delight.

But how does it work?

The Telelever is an effective way to separate the forces generated by braking and suspension work from the rider. If you look closely, this system still has a front fork, but it is only there to allow the rider to make the turns as well as to make the front wheel sit more firmly.

In the words of the brand itself, its operation is described as follows: “The oscillating wishbone attached to the frame at the front supports the fork and the front wheel. The central suspension column is in charge of performing the suspension and damping tasks. “

This results in the rider does not feel the inertia derived from braking when braking, making carrying an already heavy motorcycle (to which is added the weight of a possible package as well as all the luggage) feel easy and comfortable, also another good thing about the system is that it greatly facilitates braking in curves , since the pilot is able to manage them without much effort. Today there are ABS systems adjusted to be able to carry out hard braking in curves, which is a great advance in security, but this 1993 system has been facilitating this same situation without so much electronics since its implementation. And if it is so good, why does only BMW ride it? Well this is simple, basically is a system patented by BMW And this means that if another brand implements it on their motorcycles, they will have to pay for its use, which is a nuisance.