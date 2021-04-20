The Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro also arrives in a new color

The new iPad Pro has been the star of Apple’s special event, but it has not been the only one. One of the great accessories of Apple’s most powerful iPad it has also undergone a slight renovation. Although perhaps renewal is not the most appropriate word: the Magic Keyboard now eIt is available in a new color.

This is a minor change, but with the arrival of the new iPad Pro comes a new Magic Keyboard in white. And is that Apple’s independent keyboard for its family of iPad Pro (and Air) is one of the best Apple products to accompany your tablet (and also one of the most expensive in terms of accessories).

Like the other color, the list of compatible devices with the new Magic Keyboard is as follows:

12.9 ”iPad Pro 5th Generation 4th Generation 3rd Generation 11” iPad Pro 3rd Generation 2nd Generation 1st Generation iPad Air

Magic Keyboard now blank

The Magic Keyboard in white still includes all the functionality of the previous model, including wireless syncing with iPad, the backlighting of the keyboard itself, or charging from Apple’s own tablet.

Like the black model introduced in 2020, the new white Magic Keyboard will be available for the 11-inch iPad Pro for $ 299; for 12.9-inch iPad Pro the price goes up to $ 349. Both models are available with keyboard configurations for 30 languages.

In a white model it will be available for purchase in the different Apple stores (both physical and online) from April 30.

