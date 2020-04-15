Along with more awaited news such as the new iPhone SE, Apple has confirmed another news that will delight the first buyers of one of the new iPad Pro: your Magic Keyboard is now available for purchase. Apple claims that the first shipments will arrive at customers’ homes next week.

As we already said in its day, the main novelty of the Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro (and what differentiates it from the Smart Keyboard Folio) is the inclusion of a trackpad which makes the most of the extended mouse cursor support in iPadOS 13.4. This, depending on your needs, can make iPad Pro a perfect replacement for a traditional laptop. Either Mac, or PC.

Your iPad Pro can now be a “laptop”

Remember that this Magic Keyboard is not only compatible with the 2020 iPad Pro: they can also work in the previous generation without problems. All we will need is to upgrade to iPadOS 13.4. The price is 339 euros for the Magic Keyboard of the 11-inch iPad Pro and 399 euros in the case of the 12.9-inch model. In Mexico the prices are 7,099 and 8,299 pesos respectively

Although Apple has confirmed that shipments take a week, remember that we are in a pandemic due to the coronavirus and that everything can be delayed. If you intend to buy it, please be patient. In addition, the initial demand may go up and therefore shipments may be lengthening indefinitely.

