The madridistas sighed after the emotional reunion between Cristiano Ronaldo and Toni Kroos

Cristiano Ronaldo He spent nine seasons at Real Madrid and in his last four he played with a partner who became special to him, the German Toni Kroos. Together they managed to win three Champions League and as many cups as La Liga in 2017.

It has been three years since the Portuguese left for Juventus FC and the relationship between the two world figures has remained at a distance. Except this Saturday that they could coincide again within a field of play, in the Euro 2020.

Kroos won the pulse with Germany by beating Portugal 2-4, but Cristiano Ronaldo’s performance was also positive with goal and assist. Both shone and gave the world one of the best matches of Euro 2020.

In the end, they greeted each other and spoke for 30 seconds. Then Joshua Kimmich, Pepe -who played with both of them in Madrid- and Thomas Müller intervened.

After seeing these images live, Real Madrid fans made the moment viral on social networks. Two players who were fundamental in the Champions League treble that Real Madrid conquered.

