Manuel Quiroga Cleric at the 2013 Letters of Love contest of the Valdemoro City Council.Cristina Carralon

The Madrid writer Manuel Quiroga, who was also vice-president of the Spanish Association of Writers of Spain (ACE), has died at the age of 75, as reported by this entity in a statement collected by different news agencies.

“Quiroga Clérigo has demonstrated throughout his life that writing can be compatible with dedication to solidarity. He always showed coherence as a person and writer committing himself to the cause of the authors, ”said the president of ACE, Manuel Rico Rego, after the author’s death (Madrid, 1945) on June 5.

Quiroga, author of We Were Broken Birds (Literary Area, 1980) and The Battles of October (Plaza & Janés, 2002), garnered a literary career of more than half a century. Born in Madrid in 1945, he was also a doctor of political science and sociology.

In his career as an author, as reported by ACE, he found “first in poetry and then in literature in general a way of” coexistence with the world itself that was discovering and analyzing “. In addition, she participated in numerous initiatives to support and defend the rights of writers, while “finding references for her books and various studies.”

His works include titles such as De Morelia callada (Adonais, 1997); The Latin Gardens (Endymión, 1998); Late desolations (J, Navas, 2000); The battles of October (Plaza & Janés, 2002); and The methodical affects (Vision Books, 2008). In addition, he participated in newspapers and magazines, national and international congresses and conferences and collaborated with literary and defense entities for writers and writers through the Spanish Association of Writers’ Associations, the Andalusian Association of Literary Critics. He was also part of the Cervantina Academy of Guanajuato and the Pen Club of Spain.