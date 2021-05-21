The Madrid Used and Used Vehicle Show is back with more than 3,000 cars on offer

Enlarge

The main car brands will be present at the 24th edition of the Used and Pre-Owned Vehicle Show organized by Ifema.

All those who are considering buying a car are in luck, since between June 4 and 13 the 24th edition of the Used Vehicle Show and Seminuevo de Madrid.

Organized by IFEMA MADRID and promoted by the National Association of Sellers of Motor Vehicles, Repair and Spare Parts (GANVAM), the show will have a wide range that will include all brands, models and market segments.

In fact, thanks to more than 3,000 vehicles on display, It is the largest offer of second-hand and pre-owned vehicles gathered in the same space. In addition, as a reflection of the new trends in mobility, the fair will host great offers in electric and hybrid vehicles, thus contributing to the renewal of the car fleet, with much more efficient vehicles.

The show will be running for 10 days, including weekends, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and with attractive discounts and special financing conditions, to which is added the possibility of testing the vehicles on the IFEMA fairgrounds outdoor circuit, and all the necessary management services, which will allow the visitor to deliver the vehicle practically immediately.

Which brands are present at the Madrid Occasion Hall

The space reserved for the Show will be pavilions 6 and 8 of the Fairgrounds, in addition to the attached outdoor area, where the proposals of the main brands on the market will be displayed. Thus, there will be brands such as Volkswagen, Volkswagen Comercial, Seat, Skoda, Hyundai, Lexus, Ford -through Deysa-, SpotiCar / Peugeot or Audi, and multi-brands such as Cars & Cars, ALD Carmarket, Automobiles Arguelles, Flexicar, Direct Management of Vehicles…; an offer that confirms the event as the leading commercial showcase for second-hand vehicles in Europe.

Respecting the distance

The Used and Pre-Owned Vehicle Show 2021 estimates to receive more than 30,000 visitors, for which IFEMA has developed a rigorous protocol, following the recommendations of the health authorities, to order the flow of attendees and their mobility; establish capacity controls and interpersonal distances; the elimination of direct contact through digital registration; taking body temperature; the widening of corridors, and the incorporation of the latest technologies for counting attendees, and especially for the renewal of air in pavilions, among other innovations in this area.