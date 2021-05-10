The Madrid Prosecutor’s Office complains against Rocío Monasterio for documentary falsification

Rocío Monasterio, leader of Vox in Madrid, in a campaign event in Carabanchel, on April 14. (Photo: NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The Madrid Prosecutor’s Office is going to file a complaint against the Vox spokesperson in the Madrid Assembly, Rocío Monasterio, for an alleged crime of documentary falsification for the alleged falsification of a work visa from the Madrid Surveyors Association.

Fiscal sources have confirmed the presentation of this complaint, advanced by El Mundo, as a result of the investigation that it has carried out in the last year after a complaint filed by Más Madrid.

The public prosecutor has filed the complaint before the Civil and Criminal Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid, given the affluence that Monastery enjoys due to its status as an autonomous deputy.

More Madrid denounced that Monastery processed in 2011 and 2016 licenses with a falsified visa from the Association of Surveyors

More Madrid denounced that Monasterio processed in 2011 and 2016 licenses with a falsified Surveyor’s College visa, since it was from 2005 and corresponded to the project to reform a loft owned by the presenter Arturo Valls and endorsed by another person.

The councilor of Más Madrid José Manuel Calvo, now integrated in the Recupera Madrid platform, recalled before filing the complaint that the alleged crimes that occurred before 2016 would have prescribed, but not the one he would have committed that year when requesting a license with a Photocopy of the 2005 visa.

After hearing the presentation of the complaint, Más Madrid has stressed that it is “good news” that confirms that the indications that it was an “irregular practice” were “clear”, despite “the lack of political will of Community and City Council for studying the matter and knowing the truth ”.

The formation of Íñigo Errejón and Mónica García has trusted that “the legal case will go to the end and that from the political sphere …

