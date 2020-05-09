The central government has already informed the Community of Madrid that it will not pass this Monday, May 11, to phase 1 of the de-escalation. Thus, one of the main sectors that will be affected by this decision is that of hospitality and catering who denounces that this decision supposes «prolong the anguish a little more and 15 more days of uncertainty for companies in the sector ».

Antonio Galán, president of the Madrid Association of Catering Companies (Amer), remarks that «it’s an economic massacre for owners and workers in the sector. With each passing day there are more people who cannot bear this situation because companies need to start billing to bear certain expenses such as the rents they still have to pay ».

And it is that finally the Executive of Pedro Sánchez, despite having endorsed the healthcare capacity of autonomy, has leaned towards «waiting for the detection system of Primary Care be more entrenched for the phase change ».

Phase 1

“It was a cold water stick. We are already used to the Government making these types of announcements with little time to act, but they have to take into account that the hoteliers need to have time to set up their businesses. Everything requires prior work and each opening period that they postpone supposes an important impact for the Madrid economy ”, added Galán.

It must be remembered that from phase 1 the bars and restaurants are already They were going to be able to open their terraces, with 50% of the capacity usual and always respecting a distance of more than two meters and with adequate hygiene and protection measures. In addition, the local workers would have to attend to the public using safety materials such as gloves and masks.