In the seventies there was no Zara. It seems like a no-brainer, but when costume director Bina Daigeler (Munich, 1965) was faced with the task of dressing Phyllis Schlafly, the anti-feminist activist played by Cate Blanchett in the critical hit of the season, Mrs. America (HBO ), designing her clothes was as complex a task as delimiting the dimensions of her wardrobe. “In the seventies many housewives made their clothes,” he explains. “It was another world, less was bought. How many clothes could the character have over ten years? So I made a list of the number of shoes or clothes that a woman of the time was allowed to use. It is something that helps actresses a lot to become familiar with the era we are recreating. ”

This detail serves to understand the complexity of a trade, that of wardrobe design, that goes beyond the traditional wardrobe. Mrs. America recounts the political debates in the United States around the Equal Rights Amendment during the 1970s. Many of the characters are inspired by real people, such as Schlafly herself, Gloria Steinem, Betty Friedan or Shirley Chisholm. “This is a work based on documentation, because several of the characters are famous, so the first thing is to investigate,” Daigeler concedes by phone from his home in Madrid. “But I also wanted to do something very contemporary, because the emancipation of women is still a topical issue, and I think that costumes can help the public to identify with these problems.”

The seasoned viewer will identify at first glance some of those exact replicas of vintage photographs – for example, the unmistakable jacket suits of Chisholm, the first African-American congresswoman – but not everything is archeology in this work in which the costumes, like the script, the photography, the editing or the direction, denotes the style of its manager. Daigeler’s personal style resides in a sophisticated and expressive use of textures, and a willingness to understand chromaticism as a narrative tool. “In the end, this is about telling a story,” he explains. “For example, in one scene there were feminists and anti-feminists on the same plane, and it seemed important to me that the viewer knew who was who immediately. So I applied different ranges of colors, textures and patterns for each group. And it makes sense, because at first the clothing differences between both sides were very radical. “

Daigeler talks to EL PAÍS from his confinement in Madrid, the city where he has lived for decades. The covid-19 pandemic has postponed the premiere of the other great project it has signed this year: the Mulan wardrobe, the adaptation in real image of the Disney classic directed by Niki Caro and which, initially planned for March, will reach theaters on July 24. “It was a gift,” he says of his participation in this story with a female lead and in which a large part of the creative team is made up of women. “Disney has its own language, but here it has given the director a very special freedom. I have been able to be very creative, I have worked with a large number of artists in a huge workshop, with the means, time and desire ”.

He knows what he’s talking about. With thirty years of experience behind her, this German has walked the pyramid of the profession from the foundations. “I started as a seamstress in a theatrical wardrobe workshop, and there I went to work as an assistant for costume designers,” she recalls. “I was very interested in cinema. For example, I loved Almodóvar and Jim Jarmusch, and I have been lucky to work with both of them ”. With La Mancha he worked on Todo sobre mi madre (1999) alongside the historical figure-maker José María Cossío and, already alone, on Volver (2006). With Jarmusch, in Only Lovers Survive (2013). His ties to Spanish cinema date back to the 1980s, when he moved to Madrid. He had already worked on films and series in Germany, but moving to Spain meant almost starting from scratch. “It cost me quite a bit,” she says, recalling her first job here: being “the assistant to the assistant to the assistant” in 1492, by Ridley Scott, partially shot in Seville, Salamanca or Trujillo. “I needed a work permit and I was denied three times. In the end I did it. ”

It was released – this time, with its own signature – with Airbag (1997), by Juanma Bajo Ulloa, a generational boom that opened the doors to work with Chus Gutiérrez or Joaquín Oristrell, and from there to the first international division. Since then, his resume has increased year by year, combining productions such as Ché (2007, Steven Soderbergh) with works on television, where he has signed the wardrobe for series such as the first season of Narcos or El tiempo entre costuras, a patriotic sociological phenomenon that It became evident in the true thermometer of influence: the streets, the shops and the social networks that, after its premiere, were filled with echoes of the adventurous elegance of the thirties worn by Adriana Ugarte in the series.

Working in series, Daigeler says, provides popularity, but not without added difficulty. “It is very difficult, because in a film there is a script and a director’s vision, but the series begin without having the scripts finished, without knowing how the character will evolve, and with the complexity of working with different directors,” he points out. At the same time, he notes, “series, in the era of platforms, offer a lot of potential.” In your case, it’s true. Mrs. America has come into Daigeler’s life at a time of maturity when she can afford something only reserved for veterans: fulfilling an assignment without giving up on making it her own.

