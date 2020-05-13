What ending would a Boca fan choose to catch a young son, still without any kind of football record? The final in Tokyo, the 2000 Intercontinental Cup, would be ideal, along the road traveled until it ended at that moment, including the elimination of his eternal enemy, and the way he knelt on Japanese soil and before the eyes of the world, a huge rival like that. Real Madrid, with a collective and individual production to collect, with full authority …

What ending would a River fanatic choose to seduce his little boy who knows almost nothing about this game? Undoubtedly, the final of the Copa Libertadores 2018 played in Madrid, that historic blow provided to the maximum adversary, well away from Argentina and after having been in the series three times at a disadvantage …

Now, comparing both stories, playing in front of the mirror with them, comparing them on an imaginary scale, the Madrid final weighs more than the Tokyo final.

The fantasies of Riquelme, the screams of Palermo, the runs of the Chelo Delgado and the perfect mark of Matellán on Figo in that final of twenty years ago, at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, which the Boca de Carlos Bianchi enjoyed against the galactic Real Madrid. It was perhaps the last exhibition of an Argentine team in front of a universal colossus.

Roberto Carlos (27 years old), Figo (28) and Raúl (23) were hyper current, surrounded by Casillas, Fernando Hierro, Makelele, Guti, McManaman … In the bank, Morientes, Santiago Solari, Savio … The DT was Vicente Del Bosque. Yes: it was an impressive Real Madrid. Boca slapped him from the start with two lashes from Palermo and managed it with a great Riquelme, sustained by a balanced, intelligent and full of brave team. It was 2-1 and he knew how to control it despite the quick discount from Roberto Carlos.

Boca had reached that situation for having won a Libertadores eliminating River in memorable matches and conquering the away final in Brazil, at Morumbí in San Pablo, against a Palmeiras who felt he was the winner beforehand. That final against Real Madrid was the reflection of soccer supremacy in every way. An exhibition of all the virtues that a champion team needs against another of exuberant magnitude. After all, it represented the perfect synthesis and left no doubts about who was the best in the world.

The value of that moment enjoyed by Boca, in addition, multiplied because River had never won a world final in this way and against such an immense rival. Before that episode, he had suffered the fall against Juventus of Zidane and Del Piero in 1996. Later, when he had a similar chance, he ended danced and thrashed for the Barcelona of Messi, Suárez and Neymar. On top of that, the Club World Cup after the 2018 final found Núñez’s men without even reaching the decisive clash against Real Madrid: he ended up being dismissed in the semis by Al-Ain strangers from the United Arab Emirates.

The final in Madrid of 2018, much cooler of course, does not manage to argue in soccer hierarchy to that of Tokyo 2000. It was a small game match. In addition, that Gallardo River was much less than that Boca de Bianchi. Much less. Perhaps the trainers’ is the only item on which they could debate hand in hand with a certain amount of equivalence. However, In this game overwhelmed by passions and feelings, it is not just about measuring the reasons strictly related to the ball..

The River fan will tell the little one to try to convince him that in that final he beat his greatest enemy. Who did it by giving all the advantages you can imagine, starting with the locality. Boca played in La Bombonera the first leg, but due to the incidents at the Monumental the rematch ended up moving to Spain, Madrid, the Santiago Bernabéu.

The millionaire fan will also tell his son that River in the series three times was losing and always recovered. That he showed bravery by not kneeling in the extension. It will add to the Pratto celebration in Bear Mode to tie in a crucial moment. He will exaggerate noting that Juanfer Quintero was as big or more than Riquelme against Madrid because he made the second goal, key. And it will make him see a thousand times the run of the Pity Martínez towards the empty arc in the third. He will repeat to the point that it was the only superclassic final in America.

River fans they will always choose that story to tell, as a final, as a match, in any circumstance. It was the most important crossing of Argentine teams in history. It surpassed everything. If even Real Madrid with astonishment opened the door of the Santiago Bernabéu to receive it with pride and boast.

Instead, those of Boca sure they would not agree. Perhaps they put aside that milestone against Real Madrid. Perhaps they are inclined towards unique superclassical joys: the final of the Nacional 76 with Suñe’s free kick, the quarterfinals of the Libertadores 2000 with Riquelme’s spout to Yepes and with the crutch of Palermo, the chicken of Tevez silencing the Monumental in semis of the 2004 Cup, the 5-4 of 1974 with four goals from García Cambón, the 4-3 of the Libertadores 1991 in the Bombonera after going 3-1 down. According to the generations, according to the tastes, according to the sensations of each moment, they will choose.

So, as those of River do not hesitate and those of Boca defoliate the daisy, the comparison decants and the sentence supports: the final of Madrid 2018 weighs more than that of Tokyo 2000.

