The Madrid Court acquits Xabi Alonso of tax fraud again

Xabi Alonso he has won again. The Provincial Court of Madrid has acquitted for the second time the current coach of the subsidiary team of the Real society in the case that accused him of a fraud tax authorities almost two million euros during the years 2010, 2011 and 2012.

This is agreed in a sentence issued in execution of the decision adopted last January by the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM), which annulled the first acquittal of the Hearing and ordered it to issue another with a new legal motivation, after some resources from the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office were partially upheld.

Next to Xabi Alonso The lawyer Iván Zaldúa and Ignasi Maestre, administrator at the time of the events of Kardzali, a company based in Madeira (Portugal) and subject to a more beneficial tax regime, to which the former footballer assigned his image rights in 2009 when while at Liverpool he received the offer to sign for Real Madrid.

The Prosecutor’s Office considered that it was a simulated operation to avoid taxes for what he asked in the trial two and a half years in prison for each defendant. The TSJM asked the Court to give a reasoned response to a question that is presented as “one of the grounds of the accusation.”

Specifically, if the returns obtained by Kardzali in the exploitation of the image rights of Xabi Alonso generated outside of their employment relationship with the Real Madrid and non-taxed of 2010, 2011 and 2012 are under the protection of article 92 of the Personal Income Tax Law, which would protect the absence of taxation.

Now the Court maintains that the simulation has been ruled out in the transfer of image rights verified by the former player to Portuguese society You cannot be charged with any crime neither him nor the rest of the accused.

It adds that this “regardless of the fact that the returns obtained by Kardzali in the exploitation of the image rights of Xabi Alonso, generated outside of their employment relationship with the Real Madrid, may or may not be subsumed ”in the aforementioned article.

Remember that it was the accusing parties themselves – the State Prosecutor’s Office and the State Attorney – who decided to link the existence of the crime against the Public Treasury to the existence of simulation in the transfer of such rights.

The Court found that “if the transfer of the player’s rights to Kardzali was real and this entity made an active intervention in its exploitation, the accusing claims decline.”

It also emphasizes that “it is not about opaque, hidden, falsified or excluded income by the taxpayer from the knowledge of the Tax Agency.”