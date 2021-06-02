The Madrid College of Physicians asks for volunteers to convince women not to abort

Facade of the Official College of Physicians of Madrid, in a screenshot of Google Maps (Photo: GOOGLE MAPS)

New controversy within the Official College of Physicians of Madrid (ICOMEM), after the position of its president with euthanasia. One of its newsletters has included a request for volunteers to dissuade women from aborting, as published by El País and Cadena SER. On page 5 of Seniors, the magazine that the entity sends to retired doctors, they have detailed the ins and outs of the Ambulancia Vida initiative.

It is an activity linked to the conservative group Hazte Oír -famed for its controversial bus-, which within the legal framework aims to convince women not to abort. In the bulletin there has been a call to join the team of this new vehicle in which services are provided such as letting pregnant women listen to the heartbeat of the fetus or in which they are shown a plastic reproduction of one of 12 months.

An initiative “on an individual basis”

The entity has attributed this request to an “individual initiative” and have indicated that this does not correspond to the official position of the College, but to that of the person in charge of this magazine, José Ramos. He is a member of the Board of Directors of the College, acting as a member of Retired Physicians. The newsletter has already been removed from the organization’s website.

Segundo has been able to confirm the SER, from the Official College of Physicians of Madrid a spokesman has detailed that “he will have those convictions or they will have asked him the favor and, knowing him, I am convinced that he has done it without thinking that it had the greatest importance” .

According to the EFE agency, the College has decided to withdraw said publication because it does not represent the position of this institution and they consider that everything is due to …

