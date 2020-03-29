The San Carlos Clinic in Madrid is the first hospital in Spain and the second in the world to participate in the Solidarity Trial program of the World Health Organization (WHO), in which almost 50 countries will share knowledge to accelerate the search for vaccines and cures against COVID-19.

This multicenter clinical trial, which for the moment has been launched in Spain and Norway but plans to be carried out in at least 45 countries, seeks to evaluate and obtain evidence on the efficacy of treatments in hospitalized patients who have tested positive for coronavirus.

In statements to the media, the director of the Research Institute of the San Carlos Clinic, Antonio Portolés, says that “there is no treatment available against the COVID-19 disease” and that “the use of drugs without evidence only offers adverse reactions , costs and doubts “.

“After three months of a pandemic, tens of thousands of treatments performed, and hundreds of published studies, we have no evidence of efficacy or lack of treatment options because these studies were uncontrolled. This leads us to have to plan controlled and authorized clinical trials to obtain evidence, “explains Portolés.

In a statement, the Community of Madrid adds that ten Spanish health centers have already joined the WHO program, and will begin their trials “in the coming days.”

These trials, supported by the WHO, mainly work with four treatments.

The first tests the use of the antiviral “remdesivir”, produced by the Gilead company and used against Ebola, in COVID-19 patients, while another combines “lopinavir” and “ritonavir”, commonly used for HIV carriers.

A third would add to those two antiretrovirals the use of “interferon beta”, used against multiple sclerosis, and the fourth tested patients with “chloroquine”, a medicine used against malaria and rheumatism, available almost everywhere in the world.

According to the Community of Madrid, “patients who agree to participate in the trial, over 18 years of age and with a laboratory-confirmed positive COVID19, who do not previously receive any of the study drugs and without contraindications for them, will be randomized among all Locally available treatment regimens with five possibilities. “

The results will be reviewed by “a global data security and surveillance committee” to see if any of the treatments “slows progression or improves survival” to the disease.