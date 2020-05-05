Manzana has announced the launch of its new model of Airpods wireless headphones, the Airpods Pro, which will cost almost 300 euros, specifically 279.

The American technology company presented yesterday its new version of Airpods, which has as a great novelty a groundbreaking design compared to the previous new and that for the first time Apple headphones are Noise Cancellation, with suction cup effect on the ear. Until now the model was the classic, rigid plastic, which has the danger of falling out of the ear.

The current model will mimic those of the competition for both music and telephony, with silicone pads of various sizes to fit each ear.

According to the company, the Airpods Pro will begin to be sold this Wednesday, October 30, with a price of 279 euros.

In addition, the included microphones will have advanced software that allows them to eliminate background noise so that conversations are completely clean.

“They are the only earbuds with active noise cancellation that constantly adapt the sound according to the geometry of your ear and the fit of the ear cushions. The outside world disappears so you can focus on what you hear,” explains Apple on its official website. .

This is how they work: “The AirPods Pro emit an anti-noise signal of equal amplitude that cancels out that external sound before you hear it,” they detail. And they add: “The inward-facing microphone checks for any unwanted sound and also cancels it with an anti-noise signal.” “Noise cancellation is adjusted 200 times per second so that the sound surrounds you when you listen to music, put on a podcast, or talk on the phone,” they explain.

You can too choose which audition have: “If you don’t want to run away from the madding crowd, press and hold the pressure sensor on the elongated part of the earpiece: you will go from active noise cancellation to ambient sound mode. This way you can attend to your surroundings and talk to other people in the most natural way. “

Features and compatibility

Also, AirPods Pro are water and sweat resistant in training and non-water sports And the microphone grille takes up more surface area and improves call quality in strong winds.

On the other hand, the charging is wireless and should facilitate 24 hours of continuous use if they are loaded in the case which include AirPods. However, with continuous use without charge, about 4.5 hours of music listening are provided.

As to compatibilities, works with iPhone 8 or later, iPod touch (7th generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 11-inch iPad Pro, 10.5-inch iPad Pro, iPad (5th generation or later), iPad Air (3rd generation) and iPad mini (5th generation).

