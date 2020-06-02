Related news

Inverco’s data for the month of May have been a welcome respite for the funds industry. After the worst moments of the crisis, the sector is compiling with positive net subscriptions of 82 million euros, a figure to which the renewed interest in fixed income has a lot to say.

It is true that the number of subscriptions falls far short in the face of the setback of more than 5,500 million euros that the sector suffered in refunds during the month of March. In fact, and according to Inverco’s advanced data, in 2020 as a whole, net reimbursements still exceed 2,286 million euros. A figure that will cost to recover in the coming summer months, with a lower historical volume of hiring.

However, and after a practically flat April, the data on positive net subscriptions for May could indicate a change in trend, albeit slight, in the sector.

“The categories with the highest exposure to equities were affected by the investor’s investment mood, who preferred to adjust their investment preferences towards categories with less volatility,” they explain from Inverco.

In this context, the Fixed Income funds followed the reverse way with significant net subscriptions, with greater intensity in the case of International Fixed Income and Long-Term Fixed Income.

More than 900 million

In total, the participants subscribed almost 900 million euros of new holdings in Fixed Income Funds, so that the annual accumulated reduces repayments in 2020 to 883 million euros.

In contrast, the funds with the highest net subscriptions accumulated in the year (International Variable Income) were the ones with the highest net divestments in May, exceeding 548 million euros.

This leap from higher risk funds to assets considered safer has a lot to do with the new banking offering, which in recent weeks has chosen to extend terms or offer new products under the umbrella of ‘maturity funds’ or guaranteed.

In fact, Santander AM has been the manager with the highest volume of subscriptions in May, with 138.6 million euros. Without a doubt, a very difficult figure to see at the time of the coronavirus and which is only closely followed, in May, by the 99.3 million euros captured in full by KutxaBank Gestión. The following are in the ranking of Sabadell, Ibercaja and Bankia Fondos.

On the opposite side of the table are located BBVA AM with refunds of 87 million euros and Bankinter Asset Management, with the output of 67 million euros in May.

Behind the commercialization success of the Santander manager is, according to the entity’s sources, the recent launch of the Santander Horizonte 2026, an unsecured target return fund that invests part of its portfolio in fixed income and liquidity and distributes dividends. Its objective is to give an APR of 0.55% and five annual dividends of 0.6% on capital.

