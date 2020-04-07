The Mercedes team will begin this week the distribution of up to 10,000 respirators, created by Formula 1 teams within the Pitlane Project, to the British Health Service. In the process, they have had to reform their entire engine department, which is now fully dedicated to this new activity.

These are CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) devices, created to help coronavirus patients with lung infection breathe easier. These devices were developed by Mercedes engineers, who worked together with University College London and doctors at UCL Hospital to create a rapid manufacturing device.

In less than 100 hours after the first joint meeting between all, they had already manufactured the first unit. After evaluating the device at University College London Hospital and other London hospitals, it has already been approved and the first order from the British National Health Service is 10,000 units.

To produce them, Mercedes has had to completely transform its Brixworth engine technology center and now manufactures 1,000 devices a day, according to the Formula 1 website.

The 40 machines that normally make Formula 1 pistons and turbos are now used to produce these positives. In addition, the team is also working to make the device design available to other manufacturers, to help other countries in the fight against the coronavirus.

“Since the project was announced, we have received an incredible number of requests for the CPAP device from around the world. Making the design and specifications open source will allow companies around the world to manufacture these devices at speed and scale. appropriate to aid in the global response against coronavirus, “said Andy Cowell, director general of the Mercedes-AMG Engine Department.

