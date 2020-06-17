Retired Rear Admiral Daniel Comisso Urdaneta

« What more damage and desolation should Venezuelans, Cubans, Nicaraguans and those who are still struggling to recover from, Ecuadorians and Bolivians, among others? What closer and more tangible threats must we bear on our continent, from ideologies and fanaticisms that have always badly envied our free and sovereign culture? ”Are some of the questions that the retired rear admiral Daniel Comisso Urdaneta It does to the President of the United States, Donald Trump, in a public letter.

This senior officer of the Venezuelan Navy, today retired from the active life of the Armed Forces, graduated from the Venezuelan Naval School in 1975, as a member of the Almirante Padilla class. He was deputy inspector of the Navy, as well as commander of the Puerto Cabello Naval Base. He commanded the Catia La Mar Naval Training Center. In addition, he was director of investigations for the General Inspectorate of the Armed Forces.

His name still resonates in the spaces that scrutinize what happened during the coup of April 11, 2002, who removed, for a few hours, Hugo Rafael Chávez Frías from power. The Supreme Court of Justice of Venezuela (TSJ) acquitted him on August 14, 2002, along with three other senior military chiefs; 11 of the 20 magistrates voted not to appear, and eight abstained, while a supreme judge did not appear in full session.

11A represents a symbolic date, not only because it is the day that Chávez is removed from the presidency while on the cusp of power, but because almost all the highest military leaders of the four military components did not obey the order to remove the Army. to the street, when Chávez ordered the Plan Ávila to be applied. From then on, the leader of the revolution no longer had any guarantee with the military and planned the transformation of the military institution.

The communication from Rear Admiral Comisso Urdaneta to the American President begins by saying: « My solidarity and best wishes for your fight in defense of the freedom of peoples and against the axis of evil, represented by all the powers, states and organizations that are committed in subjugating the peoples. Especially in their determined confrontation against all the threats that today dare to try to bring chaos, hatred and revenge to our continent. ”

“I confess to you that the recent letter, addressed to you by Archbishop Carlo María Viganò, was highly motivating to join the great group that perceives your effort for the salvation of America before the condemnation of savage socialism of the 21st century, plague that ruled the Republic of Venezuela and turned it into the despicable Bolivarian republic that has developed under the leadership of the Castro communist regime and reinforced with extreme fundamentalist elements, terrorists and drug traffickers, until consolidating itself as the Transnational Crime Group, which serves platform for that evil axis, with the consent and support of Iran, China and Russia. «

The lie

The rear admiral stands out, which means the lie with which socialism is sold the most. « In one of your last public speeches, you have perfectly described socialism, in short, made it clear that socialism promises the best, but, as it has always been, ends up doing the worst, with the same unfortunate consequences for countries and peoples«

He relates that as a young third-year high school student, in the mid-1960s: « There were strong riots in Caracas, generated by followers of the Castro movements that always existed in Venezuela, I remember that on that occasion I asked my father what was the difference between capitalism and communism, he replied: ‘they are both the same thing, in both you are going to die, only in communism you will die when they say, as they say and doing or not doing what they say’ «

He asks Trump to speak freely to him. « With all due respect, I tell you that, like many, I have seen the low blows that the enemies of freedom have given him, and that have forced him to rethink his actionsLikewise, like many, I hope that these blows will help you regain strength, demonstrate the true intention behind these baseness, reinforce your attitude towards the original hope of our continent and manage the definitive and lethal reaction with the truth ahead. «

He insists that this must be done in such a way “that it leaves no doubt before the good citizens, regarding the extreme need to continue the frontal fight and to the last consequences, against the evil of communism, socialism, its extremist variants and in general, of all the enemies of the American system, even without considering the shabby consensuses, of legitimate organisms, but ultra-oceanic ”.

Archive image of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, entering the White House after his return to Washington after a weekend in Bedminster, New Jersey, USA [14 de junio de 2020] (. / Yuri Gripas)

In his opinion, because “on the one hand, they do not accept that you (Trump) can succeed. On the other hand, they do not show signs of understanding that the peaceful and consensual political path is unfeasible, and that time is the worst enemy of citizens victims of anthropological damage similar to a holocaust«

He is emphatic when saying: « I think that the time to ‘try to prevent them’ from continuing to do harm is over, It is time to punish them exemplary for the damage they already did! What is not enough? What more damage and desolation should Venezuelans, Cubans, Nicaraguans and those who are still struggling to recover from, Ecuadorians and Bolivians, among others? What closer and more tangible threats must we bear on our continent, from ideologies and fanaticisms that have always badly envied our free and sovereign culture? ”

« Mr. President Donald Trump, I respectfully reiterate the exhortation made to the Secretary General of the OAS (Organization of American States), Mr. Luis Almagro, that the final decision to assume the defense of the supreme interests of a region, of a society, will never be the Defense Forces, it will always be the responsibility of the political leaders, of the statesmen who glimpse the importance of such a decision and the consequences of not assuming it ”.

« The vast majority of citizens see in you the attitude to assume such a decision, together with the heads of American states, whom we must all persuade, to assume their part and accompany this momentous struggle, which also includes the cure against the Chinese virus and achieve new normality. It is the fight that the subjugated peoples desperately await, it is the one that leads us towards the freedom and recovery of our countries, heritages, cultures and societies ”.

He ends by saying: « God willing, once these sublime objectives have been achieved, we will resume our excellent relations with the free states and peoples of the rest of the world, as they always have been. »

