The Mad Max prequel already has a filming start date

The prequel to Mad Max is a reality and its protagonist, Anya Taylor-Joy, confirmed that filming will begin very soon. However, it will be later than expected.

The latest version of Mad max It was one of the most awarded, acclaimed, and well-received films of recent years. The 2015 film received 10 nominations for Oscar awards, of which he took six statuettes. In addition, it fully honored its previous editions.

The delivery came as a kind of reboot of the saga that began in 1979, with continuations in 1981 and 1985. What began as a very unusual and low-budget project, ended up becoming a powerful franchise after its most recent premiere. .

The most recent feature film starred Tom hardy Y Charlize Theron. The first gave life to the famous post-apocalyptic corridor Max rockatansky, while the second personified Furious. This last character was so well received by critics and audiences that it will have a spin-off, which will also function as a prequel to the saga.

Furious

However, Theron will not return to play the warrior, which may put off some viewers, who connected with her thanks to the actress’s work. However, to cheer the fans, the production looked for a star who was up to the task to recreate a young version of it.

This is why the production team, again headed by George miller, director and mastermind behind the Mad Max universe, they set out to find the one. After all these years after the release of Fury on the Highway, they decided on Anya Taylor-Joy.

Anya Taylor-Joy enters the Mad Max saga at 25

The young artist has become famous after her participation in productions such as Lady’s Gambit, Peaky blinders Y New Mutants.

For her part, she herself was in charge of confirming, through the magazine Variety, when will they start recording said prequel.

“My dad gives me a lot of hell because we speak Spanish, he calls her ‘Furiosa’ [con acento español]. And I say, it’s an English-speaking movie. But, like, ‘It’s okay, dad.’ I have a grace period until August, and then I will work consecutively until mid-2023, ”he stated.

The work expected to start its work this June, but it was not possible. Are you excited about this news and the premiere of Furious?

Image credits: People