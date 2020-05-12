Attendees of the Mad Cool 2019 festival welcome party enjoy the presentation day of the festival.KIKO HUESCA / EFE

The last few days have confirmed what practically everyone knew: that this summer (and possibly this year) pop and rock music festivals are not going to be held in Spain. A few days ago it was Sónar, then Primavera Sound and now Mad Cool arrives. The Madrid event, which was scheduled to take place from July 8 to 11, has thrown in the towel. The management has issued a statement in which it is clear that the 2020 edition is canceled and they are cited for next year. “During these weeks, seeing the evolution of events, we have worked on different alternatives. The most real and feasible thing is to postpone the festival until 2021 ”, says the statement.

Before, the message that the festival has posted on its social networks says something confusing: “Right now we are waiting for the government to decree the cause of force majeure in order to solve everything correctly. Unfortunately, we cannot make a decision unilaterally since there are hundreds of artists, suppliers, sponsors, freelancers, etc. contracts that need this type of government decision, as it has been implemented in other European countries ”. The government’s “force majeure” decree offers the festival more alternatives when it comes to negotiating, also in the return of tickets. The FMA, Association of Music Festivals, to which Mad Cool is a member, has repeatedly brought this request to the negotiating table with the government, but it has not yet been accepted.

In this sense, Patricia Gabeiras, general director of the FMA, which includes 50 samples from all over Spain, declared to this newspaper a few days ago: “The measures that the FMA is demanding from the Ministry of Culture involve a revision of the acquisition contract, but they are considered necessary to maintain the rights of the consumer and the survival options of the sector. The available options would be expanded in such a way that the public could decide to either keep their ticket for the new date of the event, or enjoy at some later time exchanging it for another show or festival when possible by creating a voucher. redeemable. When neither option is possible, the consumer can always claim a refund of the amount paid and that it be enforceable within a period of up to 18 months from the announcement of the cancellation ”. According to the association’s calculations, this year and a half is key for the festivals to rearm themselves economically. The objective is to avoid returning the money all at once, “which would be a debacle for the sector.”

In its statement, Mad Cool reassures buyers: “Keep in mind that whoever wants the refund of the entrance fee will get a refund.” The organization claims they have good responses from this year’s poster to be in the 2021 edition.

