The machine that will arrive soon and promises ultra-cold beer in just 30 seconds

There are drinks that are really cold. And this is the case with beer. Chill It is coming soon, the machine that promises ultra-cold beer in just 30 seconds to take it instantly. Let’s see what this invention consists of.

Chill It has gone viral on the networks since its inventors Santiago Schmidt, Marcos Condomí Alcorta, Nicolás Kölliker Drers, Pablo Esteban Di Lorenzo and Luciano Cismondi have made it known and they all want the machine they have devised.

The five boys have worked to be able to take this cold drink at room temperature after having, two of them, this idea for an end-of-year project for a university subject. And things seem to have turned out well.

The development of the product has come thanks to the help of the rest of the team who are engineers. The basic idea was to create a machine to cool cans in 20-30 seconds and liter and a half soda bottles in less than a minute. But they have managed to do it even with less time.

Energy savings and design

This group of Argentine inventors will make people talk and their projects are based on really well-defined concepts such as speed, with the fastest technology on the market, to satisfy increasingly demanding clients. Energy savings, since they make a technology capable of reducing energy consumption to unthinkable limits.

With IoT or connectivity on the spot; friendly, with an intuitive and user-friendly design. Adapted for any user and need; economical, with state-of-the-art technology at a highly competitive price; Y spatial awareness to optimize space performance, one of our priorities.

To come up with this machine they have applied the principles seen above and used the right materials in a hardware-based system. For this reason, any change is really complicated.

One of its characteristics is that it does not work with electricity and for this reason, with this machine we can save over 60% energy.

Its operation is unknown

In addition to the networks, the guys inventors of the machine that promises ultra-cold beer in just 30 seconds visited El Hormiguero, on Antena 3, and explained that it will soon be able to be sold, they put date next year in 2020, because there are already companies interested in this project. Although they did not explain how it works because it is a secret.