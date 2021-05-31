The MacBook Pro with a mini-LED panel would arrive in the second half of 2021

The avalanche of rumors about him continues new MacBook Pro before his supposed presentation at WWDC 2021. Now DigiTimes (via MacRumors) reports that Global Lighting, Apple supplier, will start the production of screens mini-LED for that computer during the third quarter of 2021. If the information is correct, the MacBook Pro would be available at the end of this year, a regular season for the launch of new Macs.

It is worth mentioning, however, that the report of the Taiwanese newspaper contrasts with information from Jon Prosser. The popular YouTuber, whose history of leaks has several hits on future Apple products, recently assured that a new MacBook Pro will be presented at the WWDC 2021 keynote. This will take place on June 7 at 7:00 p.m. in Spain and 12 : 00 from Mexico. So, we will have to wait for the next one to check it.

According to various reports, those from Cupertino are working in a 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. Both would incorporate the mini-LED screen, technology that already made its debut on the fourth-generation iPad Pro. However, Apple allocated this panel only to the variant of 12.9 ″. The smaller one maintains the traditional LED. Among its benefits are a higher brightness and contrast, in addition to a better color representation. Black levels, for example, are almost as deep as on OLED.

13 ″ MacBook Pro

We know, on the other hand, that Apple will introduce a completely renewed design. The new MacBook Pro would adopt the design lines that we have already seen in the iPad Pro, iPhone 12 and 24 ″ iMac. That is, with flatter edges and reduced frames. In addition, multiple reports indicate the Return of the HDMI port, SD card slot and iconic MagSafe charger. Of course, the USB-C Thunderbolt ports will still be present.

Regarding “the guts”, Bloomberg announced that the 2021 MacBook Pro will debut the new 10-core Apple Silicon processor, of which 8 are high performance and 2 low consumption. It would be offered in two versions with 16 or 32-core GPUwhile the RAM memory could be expanded up to 64 GB.

