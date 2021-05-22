The macabre use of the first microwaves used by science

The technology behind microwaves was discovered in 1940, but it was not commercialized until 1960. ¿What were they used for then in those 20 years?

As Gizmodo reports, the use is quite disturbing: microwaves were used in the 50s to heat frozen hamsters, and try to bring them back to life.

Initially, the idea of ​​freezing rodents to near death and then attempting to revive the tissue by applying heat directly, to advance research on the freezing of organs and blood plasma.

The experiment was unsuccessful: almost no animals revived, and the poor rodents were severely burned. Therefore, scientists they resorted to diathermy, the use of electromagnetic currents to produce heat as a form of therapy.

“A biologist, Audrey Smith, was able to revive a hamster that had been frozen. When they woke up, they suffered a gigantic burn on the chest. That must have been quite painful and complicated. I thought it was a lousy way to do it, so I said ‘why not use diathermy?’ Said scientist James Lovelock.

He placed magnetrons inside a box containing a faraday cage, creating what was essentially a modern microwave oven.

“We put the hamster there, frozen. I put the device on full power in the microwave (…) and after so many seconds the hamster woke up and began to wander. In one case, a single rat was revived 10 times after being cooled at intervals of 2 to 10 days each time. The rats were kept under observation and remained healthy seven months after their ordeal, “Lovelock said.