The macabre tradition of binding books with human skin

It is known as ‘anthropodermic bibliopegia’ to the technique that was performed centuries ago and that consisted of bind books with skin, sometimes from animals but sometimes also from human beings.

Death mask and skin-bound book of the murderer William Burke (executed 1829) on display at the Surgeons’ Hall Museum, Edinburgh (image via Wikimedia commons)

It is not possible to determine exactly the number of copies that exist with this type of binding, but it is estimated that between the sixteenth and the end of the nineteenth centuries more than a hundred volumes were lined with the skin of some human being, although at present they only have been located and it is known of the existence of less than fifty books.

Currently most of those books bound with human skin, of which there is evidence, are deposited in museums and well protected due to their historical value, but it is estimated that there may be several dozen of which their location is unknown, since they could be in the hands of private collectors or libraries individuals and even the owners of a large number of these volumes are completely unaware of the material with which some of these books were bound centuries ago.

Anthropodermic bibliopegia has been carried out throughout history (since the existence of the first books) but in the vast majority of occasions it has been carried out with animal skin, but there was a moment when it was decided to bind some copies with human skin and very diverse are the causes for which it began to be carried out in this way.

We can find that we exist old anatomy treatises in which its pages relate in detail an entire medical study carried out on a corpse and that later, said book, would serve to be consulted by the students. One way to honor the person who had served to carry out this dissection was by using their skin to bind that volume.

There are also a few known cases in which a will was bound with the skin of the testator himself and even judicial processes in which the subsequent sentence was bound with the flayed skin of the criminal who had been tried, convicted and executed.

Read more

There is evidence of the name and surname of several executed who were skinned after receiving the punishment (usually in a medical dissection that served as an anatomy class for students) and who ended up lining the binding of some books that are still preserved in museums or libraries and these are John horwood (in 1821) and William corder (1828), William burke (1829) and George Cudmore (1830) among others, all of them in England where there was a great fondness for the practice of anthropodermic bibliopegia during the 19th century. It is known that there were many more cases, but most of those books are currently untraceable.

At the end of the 18th century it also seems that this macabre practice was carried out during the French Revolution and several are the historians who assure that two of the main and most important books of the time were bound with human skin: the Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen (from 1789) and the French constitution (1793).

For a few years, a group of researchers belonging to ‘The Anthropodermic Book Projec’ They are carrying out a meticulous study of books suspected of having been bound using the anthropodermic bibliopegia technique and as indicated in a report presented in May 2019, 50 suspicious copies of them were located, of which it was confirmed that they were lined with 18 human skin, another 13 were bound with animal skin and the remaining 19 have yet to be demonstrated.

Image source: Wikimedia commons

More stories that may interest you: