The macabre effort not to stop football in Brazil with the uncontrolled pandemic

03/27/2021 at 01:30 CET

The week in which Brazil has reached 300,000 deaths from Covid-19, in which the daily barrier of 3,000 deaths and 90,000 infected has been exceeded, in which oxygen begins to lack in hospitals in Sao Paulo and in which there is a line of more than 530 patients waiting for a bed in the ICU in Rio de Janeiro & mldr; the ball has continued to roll.

It is more clubs and regional federations, such as Sao Paulo, have come together to follow the Paulista Championship in the neighboring state of Rio de Janeiro and, in this way, dribble the governor’s ban, Joao Doria, to play any sports tournament for 15 days.

Schedule changes at the last minute, teams arriving the same day of the match by coach after 11 hours of travel & mldr; improvisation as a flag to maintain obsessively, alienated and macabre the income of a minor tournament when the country is technically in sanitary collapse.

Public opinion, led by the local sports press, is enraged by the position of following football at all costs. Clubs and federations, however, turn a deaf ear by squandering the history of entities such as Corinthians, which went from being a world example with the Corinthian Democracy movement led by the long-awaited Socrates and Casagrande, to being connive with the positions of the extreme right that is in power.

The misrule of the far-right Jair Bolsonaro, who in his country is already openly called genocidal, has permeated football. The CBF, stained to the bone with corruption in recent decades, also washes its hands, transfers Copa do Brasil matches to other states and lets regional federations define what they want.

And while 500 cariocas were dying, without a respirator, being cannon fodder to increase the death toll in Rio de Janeiro, Botafogo and Flamengo played at the Nilton Santos stadium. (which hosted the athletics events at the 2016 Olympics) as if nothing happened. The Brazilian champion won 0-2, but it doesn’t matter.

This in chapter more than a funeral nonsense that began a year ago when Flamengo himself, the board of directors of which he is aligned with Bolsonaro, pressed for the Carioca Championship to return and played in Maracaná where there was a field hospital.

BolsonaroDenialist, boycotter of social isolation and the massive purchase of vaccines, defender of chloroquine and ignorance in the management of oxygen and tube drugs, he has stained Brazilian football, which stars in one of the most dire chapters in its history.