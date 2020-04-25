We are used to Apple releasing its devices with great specs. But where the firm wastes all the power it can give is in the Pro versions. If we focus on the segment of their computers, we find true beasts that any design worker knows how to appreciate and would love to have in their home, but not all the chips that make up the device are in-house. This is something that Cupertino want to fix soon if they have their own processors for next year.

Apple processors for your computers

No self-respecting electronic gadget works without a chipset that interprets user commands. In the case of computers and smartphones, these are the ones that allow everything to work correctly and the interpretation of human-machine interaction to be effective. In the case of computers we find two large manufacturers who are fighting to be on the motherboards of the users and they are Intel and AMD.

In fact, the Pro versions of Apple computers had state-of-the-art Intel processors to cope with user demands, but that may change very soon. It turns out that the firm will have its own processors for Mac, or at least that we find in Bloomberg, where they affirm that next year we could see the processors of the house.

However, this clashes a bit with the Ming-Chi Kuo statements that we saw about a month ago where the new alliance with AMD was discussed. Taking this into account, we can only wait to see what the real movements of the company are, although we could see a hybrid and see the Apple chip on Macs and the Pro versions with the possible new alliance with AMD.