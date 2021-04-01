The Lyrids, the star astronomical event of April 2021

Spring arrived on March 20 and was the protagonist of the month. In April 2021 we will be able to enjoy astronomical events as interesting as the Lyrids, this month’s meteor shower, and a supermoon. In addition, every year World Astronomy Day is celebrated. What other astronomical events are we going to see this April 2021?

Like every month, We will see the Moon go through different phases. The first will begin this April 4 and the Moon will be decreasing. It will diminish until it disappears completely from the sky on the 12th. A few days later, on the 20th, it will be possible to see half of the moon in the sky again, since it will be in a waxing phase. By the end of the month, exactly on April 27, we will see the full Moon of this month. Although it will be special, since it will be a Supermoon.

Visually, our satellite will appear bigger and brighter during the Supermoon

Supermoons are special because it is the moment when a full moon coincides with its perigee, that is, the approach of our satellite to Earth. In April, the Moon will be about 357.378 kilometers away from our planet. Visually, our satellite will appear larger and brighter.

World Astronomy Day

It is not an astronomical event as such, but it is also nice to know that the next April 14th is he World Astronomy Day. Due to the pandemic and its restrictions, it is likely that not many activities can be done; but we will have to be attentive because surely astrophysicists have interesting talks prepared for us to enjoy this day in a different way.

Just a few days later, moreover, Mars can be seen very close to the Moon, which will be in a growing phase. On April 17, Mars will be 0.1º north of our satellite, in case someone wants to go out to the patio of their house and look for a while. Besides that it is always better to see it in areas without light pollution (the field is always a good option); It must also be taken into account that we continue to have measures such as curfew, which prevents us from being away from home at certain times. If you want to see Mars, keep all of this very much in mind.

The Lyrids, the shower of stars in April

Every year, between April 16 and 25 the first shower of stars of the spring takes place, the Lyrids. However, the best time to observe them is the night from 22 to 23 April, which is when the strongest peak of shooting stars will occur.

The Lyrids occur between April 16 and 25, although their peak of shooting stars is the night of April 22.

Why is this meteor shower taking place? The Lyrids appear in the sky due to the passage of comet C / 1861 G1 Thatcher, discovered in 1861. This comet leaves behind dust particles that enter our atmosphere and catch fire. The best places to go out to observe them are those that are far from big cities and, therefore, from light pollution. The first option, like to see Mars, is to go out into the field.

Shooting stars will appear during all this time in the constellation Lyra, hence they are known as Lyrid. However, they can appear anywhere in the sky. If the temperatures are good, going out to observe them can be a good plan for April 22. But while the pandemic lasts, it will be necessary to do it with great care and following prevention measures.

More on this topic